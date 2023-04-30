Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Is the game canon?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now finally out for players to experience. The general reviews of the game are mostly positive, with The Guardian news outlet calling it the best Star Wars game in 20 years that has spectacular visuals, is insanely entertaining, and has sophisticated gaming mechanics.

The story of Jedi: Survivor takes place roughly five years following the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the tie-in book Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars. It sees Jedi Knight Cal Kestis struggling to stay away from the ever-growing Galactic Empire that seeks to destroy the remaining Jedi who had previously survived the Jedi Purge or Order 66.

On his journey in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Kestis encounters two new adversaries, a Pau'an Imperial Senator who forges a new dangerous deal with the Galactic Empire and a G'endai known as Rayvis, who is of the firm belief that the Jedi should be extinct.

Leading up to the release of the game, there has always been one question boggling the minds of Star Wars fans. Is Jedi: Survivor canon to the overarching story of Star Wars? The answer is yes, and there are several instances pointing to the game's canonicity within the universe.

The canonicity of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is confirmed by the tie-in book Jedi: Battle Scars

Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Image via EA Games/Lucasfilm)

As mentioned above, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is canon as its prequel, and the first game in the Jedi series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is also canon to the story of the wider Star Wars universe. This is true because Fallen Order not only acknowledges the important events in the series, such as Order 66 and the extermination of the Jedi, but also provides new perspectives and context to the events.

Following the creation of the Star Wars Legends continuity in 2014, Lucasfilm has stated that all subsequent shows, films and video games following the original and prequel trilogy are canon unless stated otherwise.

Fallen Order also acknowledges and shows important characters from the films and series, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, the latter of whom makes a cameo appearance at the end of Jedi: Fallen Order, where he is voiced by a different actor.

Additionally, the tie-in book to both Fallen Order and Survivor, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, is considered canon by many Star Wars fans. As such, due to the events of Battle Scars taking place after Fallen Order and leading up to the events of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the upcoming game is canon.

Other installments of the Star Wars franchise have also referenced the events, locations and characters of both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For instance, The Book of Boba Fett has shown the usage of a BD droid in its fifth episode, the BD droid being a reference to Cal Kestis' trusty companion, BD-1.

The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch also featured the leading characters visiting the planet Bracca, which was where Cal Kestis was hiding and working as a scrapper prior to and at the beginning of Jedi: Fallen Order.

Why was there a confusion regarding the canonicity Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Cal Kestis and BD-1 will be the main protagonists of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Image via EA Games/Lucasfilm)

The issue of the canonicity of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's story possibly was due to its medium, which is being a video game, where gameplay mechanics such as character customization and abilities have to be balanced with the overarching narrative.

The actor for Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cameron Monaghan, even spoke about this in an interview with Game Informer where he said:

"I think that we have a bunch of really big questions that we’re asking with this one. It’s funny, because… it’s this dual-sided thing, right? You have an established lore, character, canon, all the stuff, and you’re so excited about it, and you love it. But also, at the end of the day, ‘this’ needs to exist and be satisfying and interesting regardless of ‘this,’ right?"

Monaghan also added by revealing that those who have not consumed any Star Wars media, in particular having not watched any of the films beforehand, can still play both Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor and understand the story.

Another possibility for questions regarding the canonicity of the Star Wars Jedi video game series was due to a lack of mention or even the presence of Cal Kestis himself in much of the recent Star Wars media outside of the video game series.

Nonetheless, the fact that the Star Wars Jedi games are confirmed to be canon lends credence to the possibility that Kestis could eventually make a live-action debut.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is currently available for purchase on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

