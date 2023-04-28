All Star Wars Jedi Survivor characters and voice actors

Star Wars Jedi Survivor brings back all the fan-favorite characters from Fallen Order, with the voice actors reprising their roles. Carl Kestis is once again portrayed by Cameron Monaghan, with Debra Wilson, Daniel Roebuck, and Tina Ivlev reprising their roles. The game also introduces several new characters, including Bode Akuna, portrayed by Noshir Dalal, and Dagan Gera, bought to life by Cody Fern. Let's take a look at the extended cast of the game.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor main characters and voice actors

Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the sequel to 2019's mega-hit Fallen Order, builds upon its predecessor to deliver another epic Star Wars media. With a cast full of returning and new characters, the game promises spectacles and an amazing narrative journey. Let's take a look at the main cast of characters.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars



stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴



- Available April 28 Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴 #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴#StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 https://t.co/vBInjBfNcd

Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan

Star Wars Jedi Survivor once again follows the story of Cal Kestis, five years after the events of Fallen Order, as Cameron Monaghan reprises his role. Now a much more experienced Jedi, Cal carries over all his force abilities from the previous title and builds upon them with new abilities and stances.

BD-1

The loveable bipedal droid is once again back, accompanying Cal thought-out the adventure. Speaking in binary with beeps and boops, the droid helps Cal scan enemies, find paths, and replenish his health with stims.

Cere Junda – Debra Wilson

Cal's mentor Cere takes a backseat in Survivor compared to her presence in Fallen Order. Portrayed once again by Debra Wilson, Cere is more connected with the Force than she was in the previous title.

Greez Dritus – Daniel Roebuck

Since the events of Fallen Order, ṭhe Mantis pilot Greez has retired to take a backseat from his adventure days. Reprised by Daniel Roebuck, Greez runs a Cantina at the start of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Nightsister Merrin – Tina Ivlev

Cal's romantic interest, Merrin, returns to Jedi Survivor, sporting a new look and new magical abilities. Portrayed by Tina Ivlev once again, she will accompany Cal in certain sections of the main campaign.

Bode Akuna – Noshir Dalal

A new character in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, not much is known about Bode Akuna. Portrayed by Noshir Dalal, he is expected to accompany Cal in certain sections of the game.

Dagan Gera - Cody Fern

Dagan Gera was a Jedi from the High Republic era. While not much is known about him, his intentions in these turbulent times are suspicious.

Supporting characters in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and their voice actors

While the main story follows Cal Kestis along with his companions and adversaries, the action-adventure title is dotted with many supporting cast members in smaller roles; let's take a look at them.

Tracy Ifeachor - Santari Khri

- Santari Khri D.C. Douglas - Rayvis

- Rayvis Misty Lee - The Ninth Sister Inquisitor

- The Ninth Sister Inquisitor Kendal Rae - ZN-AA (Zee)

- ZN-AA (Zee) Tony Amendola - Eno Cordova

- Eno Cordova Rebecca Wisocky - Doma Dendra

- Doma Dendra Chris Diamantopoulos - MXNK-6 (Monk)

- MXNK-6 (Monk) Richard Steven Horvitz - Turgle

- Turgle Tajinae Turner - Kata Akuna

- Kata Akuna Britt Baron - Gabs

- Gabs Russell Richardson - Bravo

- Bravo Andi René Christensen - Ashe Javi

- Ashe Javi Verona Blue - Caij Vanda

- Caij Vanda Gideon Emery - Commander Lank Denvik

Additional voices in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor also features several notable actors providing additional voices. Let's take a look at the full list of the cast providing additional voices.

Cedric L. Williams

Chris Cox

Cissy Jones

Courtenay Taylor

Crispin Freeman

David Boat

David W. Collins

Erica Lindbeck

Fred Tatasciore

Fryda Wolff

Helen Sadler

Hunter C. Smith

J. Michael Tatum

JB Blanc

Joe Hernandez-Kolski

Jonathan Lipow

Kalean Ung

Kari Wahlgren

Lex Lang

Liam O'Brien

Matthew Mercer

Matthew Wood

Miatta Lebile

Michael Gough

Robin Atkin Downes

Sam Riegel

Sam Witwer

Sharon Muthu

Shelby Young

Steve Blum

T.J. Ramini

Walter Gray IV

Tommie Earl Jenkins

Yuri Lowenthal

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, EA app, and Epic Games Store.

