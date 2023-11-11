Is Tom Hiddleston done playing Loki? Character's fate explored

In the exciting season finale of Loki Season 2, Tom Hiddleston's performance as the mischievous god takes on a whole new level. It all builds up to a significant moment that fans have waited for 13 years. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe explores the mind-bending idea of different universes, Loki becomes the main focus and keeps audiences hooked on his journey.

The episode, called Glorious Purpose, not only changes Loki's character but also leaves fans eagerly speculating about what it means for the future of the Marvel universe. Tom Hiddleston fans are now curious about the future of their favorite character in the MCU.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Loki season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Is Tom Hiddleston quitting Loki?

The first montage in Season 2 hints at this being Hiddleston's last go as the God of Mischief. But Loki's sacrifice throws the twist of having multiple Lokis in the timeline. The actor's future in upcoming MCU projects is not sure, but there's a chance they could show up in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which dive deep into the whole Multiverse.

The Loki series on Disney+ has given fans a new take on the Multiverse Saga, and the second season looks like it'll be a big deal in Phase 5 of the MCU. As Tom Hiddleston says goodbye to Loki, there's still lots of excitement and speculation among Marvel fans about the character's impact on the multiverse storyline.

Is Loki season 3 confirmed?

It's unclear if there'll be a third season of Loki since Marvel Studios, with the show's head writer, Eric Martin, has said they don't have any plans. Some sources report the whole story was meant to play out in two seasons, so it seems like Tom Hiddleston's Loki has a definite ending.

On the flip side, according to other sources, there's still some uncertainty because they haven't officially confirmed a third season. People are guessing that Loki's storyline might connect with an upcoming MCU project, suggesting possible connections with other Marvel stories.

There is also a curveball thrown into the story, hinting that even though Tom Hiddleston's journey may end, there are still plenty of untold stories in the MCU. The mystery surrounding Loki Season 3 leaves fans wondering about all the exciting possibilities that could unravel in the Marvel universe.

Will Loki come back again?

Tom Hiddleston played Loki for 13 years (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios is being secretive about whether Loki is returning to the MCU. The Loki series introducing the Multiverse has got everyone thinking about what could happen with different versions of Loki meeting characters from the main timeline. Disney Plus hasn't said for sure if there will be a Season 3, but the announcement for Season 2 after the credits was pretty epic.

Also, the idea of Loki and Thor getting back together in a future MCU flick is intriguing. And with Owen Wilson supposedly showing up in Deadpool 3, which drops on July 26, 2024, there's a chance Tom Hiddleston might pop in or have a part in the upcoming movie. The secrecy around Loki's comeback keeps fans hooked as the multiverse story unravels.

Tom Hiddleston's Loki keeps enchanting us as the MCU waits with bated breath. His impact lives on whether Loki makes a comeback or becomes a beloved memory. Stay on the lookout for the surprise return of Loki, ready to weave fresh stories and captivate fans in the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jump into this exciting adventure on Disney+, where the Multiverse comes to life.