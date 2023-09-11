Deadpool 3 reportedly set to pave the way for Avengers: Secret War

Marvel's cinematic landscape is about to be rocked by the red-suited anti-hero's latest adventure, Deadpool 3, as a standalone entity is now rumored to carry the weight of setting the stage for another gargantuan event in the Marvel Universe, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Deadpool 3 promises to plunge audiences into a multiversal whirlwind, a revelation made even more exciting with the inclusion of Wolverine, as portrayed by Hugh Jackman. The mere presence of this clawed X-Man hints at an intricate weave of alternate realities, presenting a storyline that promises depth, surprises, and ties to past Marvel projects.

Deadpool 3: Bridging multiverses and setting the stage for MCU's future

Sources are buzzing with speculations, but KC Walsh (@TheComixKid on X) is one name that stands out. According to Walsh, Deadpool 3 isn't just about bringing the 'Merc with a Mouth' into the MCU - it's about preventing a multiversal catastrophe, and the TVA plays a crucial role in this mission. The plot supposedly revolves around the TVA recruiting heroes from dying worlds to prevent the Multiverse from collapsing.

An intriguing element of the multiversal escapade involves Logan from the Fox universe and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) encountering each other within the confines of the TVA.

Their unexpected interaction could redefine the narrative boundaries between separate Marvel entities. Given recent set photographs, fans are already speculating that New Earth/Battleworld could be the stage for this dynamic duo's antics.

Furthermore, including these iconic characters from different universes symbolizes the MCU's commitment to weaving diverse storylines together, making the narrative tapestry richer and more interconnected than ever.

Deadpool 3 reportedly sets the tone and storyline for Avengers: Secret Wars. This means the movie will be an individual story and a bridge to one of the most anticipated Marvel crossovers. Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra has been confirmed, though rumors surrounding Ben Affleck's potential appearance as Daredevil have been debunked.

Apart from the main cast, many familiar faces from previous Deadpool movies will return. Names include Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) will be new to the ensemble, though their roles remain undisclosed.

The MCU, post the Infinity Saga, has been searching for a compelling narrative direction. The announcement of two new Avengers movies at San Diego Comic-Con gave fans hope.

With Deadpool 3 rumored to tie directly into Avengers: Secret Wars and the latter concluding the ongoing Multiverse Saga in May 2027, the future of MCU seems to rest heavily on Wade Wilson's shoulders.

Given Deadpool's unconventional approach to storytelling, characterized by breaking the fourth wall and a unique blend of humor and action, this film could offer a refreshing twist to the standard MCU formula.

Moreover, its multiversal themes are apt for the current phase of the MCU, making it both a product and a catalyst of the current Marvel zeitgeist. As fans, critics, and casual viewers await its release, there's a collective curiosity: Will Deadpool's irreverence be the jolt the MCU needs to propel it into its next era? Only time will tell.