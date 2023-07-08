Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner join forces in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds, celebrated for his audacious portrayal of the anti-hero Deadpool, is poised to dazzle audiences once more in Deadpool 3. Jennifer Garner, recognized for her role as Elektra in Ben Affleck's Daredevil, is geared up for a comeback in the much-anticipated movie.

The Shawn Levy-led project is poised to become the first R-rated film within Marvel Studios' super-heroic repertoire, promising to shatter and redefine the Multiverse in a fashion hitherto unseen in the franchise.

With the legendary X-Men star, Hugh Jackman, returning to his role as Wolverine, there is the possibility of a plethora of unexpected appearances from notable Marvel Universe characters.

From Daredevil to Deadpool 3: Jennifer Garner's Elektra makes a comeback

Elektra returns: Jennifer Garner revives her iconic role in Deadpool 3 (Image via 20th Century Fox Studios)

Per a recent announcement from The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Jennifer Garner will be back as the famous Marvel Comics character Elektra in Deadpool 3. Garner's journey with Marvel started with her performance in the 2003 Daredevil film alongside Ben Affleck.

Garner's portrayal of the enigmatic and deadly Elektra was such that it led to her headlining her film, Elektra, in 2005. Her adept handling of the character's complex layers continues to be remembered by fans.

Despite the memorable performances, Daredevil and Elektra did not fare well with critics. They received underwhelming Rotten Tomatoes scores of 43% and 11%, respectively, indicating that the cinematic endeavors didn't entirely win over audiences and critics.

Nonetheless, Garner's return to the Marvel realm in Deadpool 3 is eagerly awaited. According to THR's Heat Vision newsletter, Garner's appearance in the Deadpool sequel will be in a cameo role, teaming her up with the ever-entertaining Ryan Reynolds and the legendary Hugh Jackman, a thrilling prospect for Marvel fans worldwide.

Multiverse adventures and buddy cops: Teasing Deadpool 3's plot

Multiverse Madness: Deadpool 3 promises exciting adventures across dimensions (Image via 20th Century Fox Studios)

Given the original films' reception, the decision to bring back Jennifer Garner, particularly as Elektra, is surprising for many. Garner's previous outings as Elektra were critically panned, gaining the notoriety of being among the lowest-rated superhero films ever and garnering meager box-office returns.

The question that arises is - why would Jennifer Garner choose to revisit this role after a hiatus of over a decade and a half? The answer may lie in the core storyline of Deadpool 3.

The exact details of the third installment's plot remain largely under wraps. However, the tantalizing prospect of a Multiverse-centered buddy cop adventure featuring Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Jackman's Wolverine has been teased.

One conceivable direction for the film could be a cinematic adaptation of the popular Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comic run, albeit with a twist. Instead of decimating the entire Marvel Universe, Deadpool could be seen combating legacy characters from the Multiverse as he attempts to solidify his place in the MCU.

This narrative direction would explain the reintroduction of Jennifer Garner's Elektra and possibly pave the way for other thrilling cameos from the Fox Marvel films and beyond, offering ample fodder for the characteristic Deadpool humor.

The wildcard remains whether Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's co-star from Daredevil, would be tempted to don his superhero cape for this R-rated sequel, an event that seems uncertain given the actor's past tryst with comic book adaptations.

Prepare to be thrilled as Deadpool 3 arrives in theatres on May 3, 2024.

