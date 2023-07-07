Deadpool 3 set leaks showcases Wade Wilson's surprising transformation

After weeks of intense shooting, audiences are now privy to the first tantalizing sneak peek of Ryan Reynolds' latest ensemble in Deadpool 3. Marvel's glib assassin, also renowned as the Merc with a Mouth, is set for a triumphant return to the big screen.

This time, Reynolds' universally admired persona is all set to make his maiden appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Audiences have been on the edge of their seats for months, thanks to tantalizing hints dropped by Reynolds and his distinguished co-stars, including a fresh face in the Deadpool saga, Hugh Jackman.

The official roll cameras for this high-octane comedic marvel began in late May in the United Kingdom. Recently fast-tracked in Marvel's production schedule, this R-rated cinematic treat is currently being molded under the astute direction of Shawn Levy.

A brighter shade of red: Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson steps into Deadpool 3 with a notably vibrant outfit

Wade Wilson's iconic character, played by Ryan Reynolds, gets a fresh look in Deadpool 3 with a noticeably brighter red costume (Image via 20th Century Fox Studios)

Photos from the Deadpool 3 set offer a glimpse into the garb that Ryan Reynolds' uncouth anti-hero will don in the forthcoming sequel. Published by The Daily Mirror, the snapshots feature Reynolds in the quintessential Deadpool attire, both masked and unmasked, while filming in London, England.

At first glance, the outfit appears quite akin to those donned by the actor in the previous installments, albeit with a few minute modifications. This iteration sees Reynolds' Wade Wilson garbed in a noticeably brighter shade of red, a deviation from the past when the suit's primary color seemed less vibrant.

Traditionally, the on-screen wardrobe featured a more subdued palette, albeit preserving the character's iconic red-on-black aesthetic.

The Mirror has reported that these images were taken while filming a dramatic car crash sequence set in a forest, which will be featured in the movie.

Touch of gold: MCU's Deadpool sports updated fasteners and redesigned shoulder pads

The revamped Deadpool in the MCU showcases updated fasteners and eye-catching gold accents on the shoulder pads (Image via 20th Century Fox Studios)

Although the revamped suit for Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth isn't a radical departure, it's worth recognizing the nuanced differences that mark Deadpool 3's aesthetic.

Certainly, the first element to grab attention is Deadpool's bold, amplified color palette — the previously gritty, muted reds of the Fox era are no more. This ensemble seems to leap directly from the comic book pages, with colors more vivacious than ever before.

A handful of minor alterations have been made to Deadpool's various accessories adorning his physique. Most of these appear essentially unchanged, with only slight deviations from their original Fox counterparts.

The hero's MCU iteration seems to have integrated a touch of gold instead of the original black fasteners on his chest and legs. The shoulder pads of the costume also seem to have undergone a minor redesign, resembling hardened plastic motorcycle gear as opposed to the reinforced padded leather of the first two films.

It piques interest to ponder if this is the sole sartorial upgrade Deadpool will receive in the much-anticipated threequel. Given the rumored multiverse aspect of the film, could another costume change be on the cards, designed for traversing multiple realities?

Audiences can unravel this mystery when Deadpool 3 hits cinema screens globally on May 3, 2024.

