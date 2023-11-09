Deadpool 3 confirmed to release in Summer of 2024

In an exciting new development, Deadpool 3 actor Ryan Reynolds has confirmed the film's release date and unveiled a new character who will play a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

To the delight of fans aching for the return of the Merc with a Mouth, Dogpool is the newest character in the Deadpool world. Taking to Instagram, Reynolds shared a first look at this unique character and committed to a summer 2024 release for the much-anticipated MCU action movie.

Summer 2024: Deadpool 3 release date

Ryan Reynolds' announcement comes as a relief to Deadpool fans worldwide, who feared delays due to the recent strikes in Hollywood. With the strike resolved, Deadpool 3 is set to resume production, and Reynolds assures fans that the movie, accompanied by the mischievous Dogpool, will hit screens on May 3, 2024.

Director Shawn Levy, in recent statements to Deadline in October, said,

“We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

The unveiling of Dogpool has sparked immense curiosity among fans, especially given the character's intriguing backstory. Originating from the Deadpool comics, Dogpool joins the fray in a reality-crossing adventure alongside Wade Wilson, Earth-616's Deadpool.

The canine's involvement in the Mascara-X Project, an experiment mirroring Earth-616's Weapon X program, and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine starring in Deadpool 3, add an extra layer of anticipation for viewers.

Expand Tweet

Here iss an excerpt from the official biography of Dogpool from the Marvel website:

“...scientists Von Braun and Eigor conducted the Mascara-X Project, a process similar to the Weapon X program of Earth-616, on a dog by the name of Wilson in the hopes to create a new process for the Babelline Cosmetic company that would give its customers eternal youth. Believed dead, the scientist discarded the dog's body, but it was discovered by performers of a local circus who exploited the dog's power, giving him the name Deadpool, the Daredevil Dog, until Deadpool (Earth-616) recruited him to become a member of the Deadpool Corps.”

The collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is a notable aspect of Deadpool 3. For fans, Jackman's reappearance as Wolverine in the famous yellow and blue outfit is a sight to behold. The film offers a fascinating interplay between the two protagonists, bringing depth and interest to the story.

Deadpool 3: Meeting the MCU

Initially slated for a May 3, 2024, release, doubts emerged as the actors' strike loomed large. The uncertainty surrounding the strike jeopardized the release schedule. However, with the strike now in the rearview mirror, Deadpool 3 is back on track, and the anticipated release date might see a slight shift to July, allowing the film to regain momentum.

Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox brought about a significant shift in the superhero landscape. Deadpool 3, now part of Marvel Studios, is slated for release on May 3, 2024. This installment holds a unique position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five, integrating Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into the expansive MCU.

Deadpool's journey in cinemas

In 2016, the superhero genre underwent a revolutionary shift with the start of Deadpool's cinematic adventure. Ryan Reynolds played Wade Wilson, an antihero on a quest for revenge, in the movie based on the Marvel Comics property. Deadpool 2's 2018 release was made possible by the film’s critical and commercial success.

With Dogpool joining the ensemble, director Shawn Levy's commitment to an R-rated spectacle, and the integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this Marvel movie promises to captivate audiences.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release in theaters on May 3, 2024.