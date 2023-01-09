Koala Man cast list and characters explored

Hulu's new Australian animated series, titled Koala Man, drops on the streaming platform on Monday, January 9, 2023.

It tells the story of the titular character, a middle-aged man who tries to fight petty crimes in his hometown and protect his people from the evil. Here's a brief description of the show, as per Hulu Press:

''Koala Man follows middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians.''

The description further reads:

''On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He'll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: j*rks who don't take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.''

Creator Michael Cusack is a part of the voice cast as he lends his voice to the titular character. The voice cast also includes iconic actor Hugh Jackman, among many others.

Koala Man voice cast: Michael Cusack and others to feature in Hulu's latest animated comedy series

1) Michael Cusack as Koala Man/Liam Williams/Damo/Darren

Michael Cusack voices the titular character of Kevin Williams/Koala Man. Koala Man is a loving, goofy character with good intentions. He tries his best to defend his hometown from all kinds of evil. Apart from Kevin, Cusack also voices the characters of Liam Williams, Damo, and Darren.

Michael Cusack's other notable works include YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, Damo and Darren, and The Cyanide and Happiness Show, to name a few.

2) Sarah Snook as Vicky Williams

Sarah Snook lends her voice to the character of Vicky Williams in the new animated series. Vicky is Kevin's wife, with whom she shares a complicated equation. Fans can expect a memorable performance from Snook in this intriguing role.

Apart from Koala Man, Sarah Snook has starred in a number of popular films and shows over the years, including Succession, Pieces of a Woman, Oddball, and many more.

3) Hugh Jackman as Big Greg

Hugh Jackman voices the role of Big Greg in Hulu's Koala Man. Greg is reportedly the head of the Town Council in Dapto. He's known to be a charming and charismatic personality. Kevin doesn't seem to like Big Greg and is quite jealous of him.

Hugh Jackman's most recent film appearances were in Reminiscence and Bad Education. He's set to appear in The Son and Deadpool 3.

Apart from Michael Cusack, Sarah Snook, and Hugh Jackman, Koala Man features many other actors playing significant supporting/cameo roles, including:

Demi Lardner as Alison Williams

Rachel House as Annie

Jemaine Clement as Principal Bazwell

Hugo Weaving as King Emudeus

The official trailer for Koala Man doesn't reveal any spoilers, but offers a peek into the series' refreshingly charming tone that fans of adult animated series would absolutely love.

The titular character is the heart and soul of the show, and fans can expect an absolute laugh riot.

Koala Man is available for streaming on Hulu.

