Stranger Things season 5 gets update from Shawn Levy

Stranger Things season 5 is set to resume production as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. In a recent interview, producer Shawn Levy shared that the Duffer Brothers have been able to restart work on the final outing of the Netflix hit.

The production for the final season of the Netflix show has been halted for months due to the double strike. After the disruption, the final season is yet to start production and aims for a 2024 shooting schedule, given that the SAG-AFTRA strike wraps up, which is still in a bad phase. According to a recent report from Comicbook.com, however, producer Shawn Levy says the creators have started working on the fifth season.

Speaking with The Wrap about the subject, Stranger Things season 5 producer Levy said:

“I can say that we are hoping to start filming as soon as possible. We really need the actor’s strike resolved first. The Duffers have been hard at work since the writer strike ended. We’re busy on a bunch of fronts because we also have our ‘Stranger Things’ play opening in London imminently. It’s fabulous. It’s f–king awesome.”

He also spoke about the final season of the show, which seems to indicate that Stranger Things season 5 could be bigger than anything we have seen from any TV show so far.

"It has exceeded all our expectations"- Shawn Levy on Stranger Things season 5

Being one of Netflix's all-time greatest hits, it is no surprise that Stranger Things has led the way to many mixed media endeavors and formatting experiments, which have already redefined television. The final season will also look forward to pushing things in a more unconventional direction.

Moreover, this year will see a Stranger Things play about the origins of Hawkins' supernatural activities.

Adding to the update about the fifth season, Levy said:

“It has exceeded all our expectations. We’re very excited to share that with the world. We are raring to go — our cast, our crew. Everyone not only needs to get back to work because we have many hundreds of crew members who have not been able to make a living since the strikes began, but we will be shooting very shortly after the actor’s strike ends.”

Moreover, there are also other spinoff ideas circling the room of creatives. The Duffer brothers previously said in a statement:

"We've always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling."

So, the final season may see the best of Stranger Things, but it may not be the last of the popular show.

Stranger Things season 5 is expected to premiere in 2024.