How Stranger Things season 5 plans to break the boundaries of conventional television

One of the biggest negatives of the double strike in Hollywood, which is currently reigning at full throttle, is that Stranger Things season 5 will take much longer to arrive. The final season of perhaps Netflix's greatest show of all time is also one of the most anticipated television shows in recent times, especially after the fourth season teased such huge developments from the future.

While updates keep coming, it seems that there is forever to go before fans witness the endgame with Vecna, who was revealed as the ultimate big bad of Hawkins in the previous season finale.

However, when it does arrive, fans can expect the series to go beyond anything television has ever achieved. This is because the creators are adamant about delivering a wholly cinematic experience beyond anything any show has tried so far.

In a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, executive producer and director Shawn Levy dropped some details that lead us to believe that the fifth season of Stranger Things could be an era-defining television entry.

"It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series"- Dan Levy on how Stranger Things season 5 is as big as blockbusters

If there was anything to take away from the fourth season of Stranger Things, the series was willing to push the boundaries of conventional episodic shows.

The fourth season, broken into two parts, already managed to carve out a unique narrative style, with two 90-minute episodes resembling feature films. For the fifth part, Levy confirmed that they plan on building further on the archetype of the fourth season, delivering a cinematic experience at par with big-budget blockbusters.

"There’s no way to be contiguous with Season 4, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth...It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. ‘Stranger Things 5’ is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see."

David Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper, of the primary roles in Stranger Things, also teased the story in the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing how the ending was "moving."

"I know where we net out and it’s very, very moving,...That is the term I will use…It’s a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past."

He also spoke about the ending to Discussing Film earlier, saying:

"But it is, of course, very bittersweet...You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time."

So fans can expect both a creative and visual splendor from the fifth and final season, which will try to do things that have never been done on television before.

As one waits for the release of season 5, four seasons of Stranger Things are available for streaming on Netflix.