David Harbour reveals his character has no lines in We Have a Ghost

David Harbour recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, wherein he spoke about his latest movie with Jennifer Coolidge, titled We Have a Ghost. During the interview, the actor mentioned that he does not have a single line in the film, despite playing one of the main characters. Harbour said,

''They sent me the script. And it was, you know, 'You are one of the leads of this movie, walking around, doing things, being a ghost, amd you have no lines.''

David Harbour plays the role of a ghost named Ernest in We Have a Ghost. The movie is written and directed by Christopher Landon and is set to drop on Netflix on February 24, 2023.

David Harbour talks about his new movie We Have a Ghost, working with Jennifer Coolidge, and more

While speaking about the release of his new project, David Harbour jokingly told Seth Meyers that he ''improvises some moans'' in the movie. He shared that when the makers approached him with the script and explained that he didn't have any lines, he thought,

''Yes! Easy gig.''

He then spoke about the cast of the show, highlighting a young actor named Jahi Winston, who portrays the character of Kevin in the movie. Harbour described Winston as ''really special'' and a ''really soulful kid.''

During the interview, David Harbour also spoke about what it was like working with Jennifer Coolidge in We Have a Ghost. He said,

''She (Jennifer Coolidge) is as amazing as you think she would be. Yeah, it's just what you see on a talk show or at an awards show. It just is that. And it's not that way with some of us.''

Apart from We Have a Ghost, David Harbour is best known among TV audiences for portraying the character of Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, a performance for which he received widespread critical acclaim. His other notable acting credits include War of the Worlds, Revolutionary Road, and Violent Night, to name a few.

A quick look at We Have a Ghost cast, plot, and more details

We Have a Ghost tells the story of a young boy named Kevin and his family, who, in a shocking turn of events, find out that their house is haunted by a ghost. As they look to delve deeper into the ghost's past, their lives become more complicated. Here's a brief description of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.''

The movie stars David Harbour in the lead role as Ghost Ernest, along with several other actors portraying important supporting roles. These include Jennifer Coolidge, Jahi Winston, Anthony Mackie, and many more.

The trailer opens with Kevin and his family looking to start a fresh life in their new home. However, the peace in their lives is quickly disrupted when they find out about a ghost lurking in their home. The discovery changes their lives forever. Based on the trailer, fans can expect a thrilling horror movie that doesn't compromise on humor either.

Don't forget to watch We Have a Ghost on Netflix on February 24, 2023.

