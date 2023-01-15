''I'd like to see her awake'': Stranger Things star opens up on Max's fate in final season

Although Stranger Things showrunners, the Duffer Brothers, have been keeping the plot for season 5 under wraps, show star Sadie Sink has teased the fate of Max Mayfield for season 5.

The last season of the Netflix sci-fi series saw Max in a very precarious situation. It may be possible that she has died for good. But Sink is hoping otherwise. She would like to be out of her body cast in the next season.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 20-year-old actor said:

‘I’d like to see her awake. I wanna know if I have to get back in the body cast – I would like for that chapter to be closed.’

However, Sadie Sink has been very careful not to let on too much as she added that she is none the wiser as to where Max’s story will take her next. She let on another tease when Jimmy Fallon quipped that being stuck in a body cast could not have been fun for her at all.

"But honestly, I’ll just lie down…that’s kinda an easy job. But we’ll see, I have no clue." - Sink added.

What happened to Max in Stranger Things season 4?

Stranger Things Season 4 saw Max's fate hanging in the balance. She died once in her boyfriend Lucas’ (Caleb McLaughlin) arms after she was attacked by Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in the Upside Down.

However, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) used her superpowers to bring her back to life. Sadly, Max's luck did not get any better as we saw the state of her health deteriorate as the finale drew near. She went into a coma after several of her limbs fractured in the aftermath of her levitating in the air.

Moreover, Max also lost her eyesight. In the last scene, we saw Max lying in a hospital bed in a full-body cast. She was unresponsive, with Lucas by her side reading to her and the rest of the gang coming to pay her a visit.

Will Max live in Stranger Things season 5?

The Duffer Brothers revealed Max was supposed to have died at the end of season 4 of Stranger Things. But that did not happen as we saw her in a coma. Whether she will live or die would be the story of season 5.

Speaking about Max's potential death, Ross Duffer had previously said:

"For a while, that is what was going to happen. But we wanted to end it with a little more of a question at the end of the season. It's still really dark, and if Max is going to be OK, we just don't really know. We wanted to leave it up in the air moving forward into Season 5. We wanted our characters to experience what that felt like. That was the big idea coming into Season 4, that they were going to lose. We were going to introduce Vecna, and they were going to lose to him. That sets our characters up for what will be the ultimate confrontation with Vecna and with the Upside Down in Season 5."

