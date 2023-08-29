New Stranger Things season 5 theory claims Mike could be Vecna’s first target 

Stranger Things, the highly popular sci-fi horror thriller series, was renewed for a fifth and final season by Netflix in February 2022. Although the release date of the upcoming season is yet to be revealed by the streaming platform, the series is expected to arrive in mid or late 2024, at the earliest, as per Cosmopolitan.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement to see what the upcoming season will bring to the table, especially after the terrifying ending of Stranger Things season 4, with Max being comatose, Hawkins in ruins, and the rest of the group trying to find solutions to stop Vecna once and for all.

Fans have also developed several interesting theories while awaiting season 5 of the hit Netflix series. As per one Reddit fan theory, one of the most pivotal characters of the show, Mike Wheeler, will be a prime target of Vecna in Stranger Things season 5. Throughout the previous seasons, Mike has been the leader of the group that has consistently messed up Vecna's plans. This might make him the first and main target in the upcoming season.

A fan theory suggests Mike Wheeler will be in most danger in Stranger Things season 5

As a Reddit theory for Stranger Things season 5 suggests, previous seasons have been ignorant of Vecna's ill-encompassing purposes. Each sinister villain that Mike Wheeler and the team have taken down has been an enormous part of Vecna's trail. Thus, Mike has unknowingly foiled the evil villain's plans from the beginning.

However, there is little doubt that Vecna has noticed the fearless and heroic teenager, and it makes sense if he would want to get revenge on Mike.

Expand Tweet

Another significant clue suggesting that Mike will be one of the biggest targets of Vecna in the upcoming final season is that he was seen in Nancy's traumatic vision, where she sees all of her family tragically dying.

Nancy's vision, given by Vecna, may not be just a warning but a hint of the monster's next move. Whatever the case may be, Mike, being chosen as Vecna's primary target in the new season, makes enough sense considering his role in saving Hawkins, in addition to how dear he is to the other members of the group, especially Eleven.

The new theory also makes even more sense when Mike Wheeler's position at the end of the fourth season of Stranger Things is considered. Throughout season 4, the rebel teenager is frequently seen rushing through the California deserts mindlessly after getting worried about Eleven and not thinking about anyone else.

Additionally, the heart-breaking scene between Will and Mike in the car, leading to Will crying in silence, makes the latter look quite self-centered and selfish. Thus, although Mike plays a crucial role in bringing Eleven back into the battle against Vecna, most of his time in the fourth season seems to be spent being rude and clueless. Therefore, Mike Wheeler, being the first on Vecna's hit list, makes complete sense, as per the theory.

Don't forget to watch the final season of Stranger Things, which is expected to debut on Netflix in mid or late 2024.