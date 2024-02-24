5 offbeat action movies to catch before Boy Kills World

Action movies have forever been a reliable source of entertainment. From guns ablaze to bare-knuckle fight choreographies, action movies have always delivered unforgettable experiences for the audience. Boy Kills World is no exception to this.

Set to be released on April 26, 2024, Boy Kills World promises to be a fascinating take on the action genre. The movie separates itself from the dark and gritty version of the action genre associated with films like John Wick and pours itself into the wonderfully bright and colorful world of The Boy. Featuring Bill Skarsgard, the film looks like an absolute riot and is highly anticipated by fans around the world.

However, ahead of its release, if you're on the lookout for offbeat action movies that flew beneath the radar, look no further. This list features 5 such films that will get your adrenaline pumping, just in time for Boy Kills World.

5 action movies that should be on your watchlist

1) Overlord (2018)

Featuring paratroops on a mission, this is the most action-packed film of recent times. It has cut-throat tension and heavy-duty action, punched with zombies, creating a movie that will keep viewers on the edge of their seat.

The film also uses sci-fi and gore to heighten the drama and stars actors like Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, and Mathilde Ollivier.

The plot revolves around a group of soldiers sent on a mission to destroy German communications in a small town ahead of D-Day. However, on reaching the town, they discover that the town hides more secrets than it reveals. Overlord is a military action film with stunning CGI and visuals that will keep you entertained.

2) Nobody (2021)

A surprising film, Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul fame.

This film differs from other action movies as it offers an intimate look at the protagonist. Focusing solely on Hutch Mansell, the story breaks away from the stereotype of a larger-than-life action movie to a quiet but ruthless one. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, this action movie packs a punch, but does so gently.

The movie follows Hutch Mansell, a normal man in a boring job who slowly reveals his true identity as a professional killer, after his house is burgled. Soon, he gets involved with the Russian mafia and has to choose between a life of obscurity or death.

3) Upgrade (2018)

Upgrade is a combination of the cyber-punk and action thriller genres. This action movie features fight choreographies that transcend beyond the norm, making it violent and amusing. From the director of Insidious, Leigh Whannell, Upgrade is as stylistic as it is nerve-wracking. The movie is also shot in innovative patterns, which makes this revenge thriller unique in its experience.

The movie's plot, according to IMDb, reads:

"Set in the near future, technology controls nearly all aspects of life. But when the world of Grey, a self-labeled technophobe, is turned upside down, his only hope for revenge is an experimental computer chip implant."

4) The Northman (2022)

Directed by Roger Eggers, one of the most prolific directors of this generation, The Northman fuses horror with action. This film is sprinkled with brutal fight sequences and horrific deaths. Cold and dark, this film captures the audience's imagination like no other.

A period drama, this film is a Viking revenge film of immense grandeur. But at its core, it's an action movie equipped with a brilliant cast consisting of Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke, and Nicole Kidman.

The plot of the movie revolves around a Viking prince on his blood-thirsty quest to avenge his family's murder.

5) Valley of the Dead (2020)

An action-comedy, Valley of the Dead is a very exciting watch. Another entry in the World War 2 and zombies arena, this film differs greatly from Overlord.

With engaging action sequences and well-written dialogues, the film is a triumphant win in storytelling. The characters are seen bonding over their polarity of belief rather than tearing each other apart when the undead chase them. Another aspect is the comic relief of the film, which offers light-hearted moments in a movie plagued by war and zombies. A thoroughly entertaining watch, the film has Jaime Marques and Cristian Conti as the lead.

The plot of the film is as follows:

"Jan Lozano, Captain of the Fifth Brigade has fallen prisoner by an opponent's platoon while carrying out a mission that has been entrusted to him. The possibility of dying executed is soon overtaken when a new unknown enemy arises. Both rival sides must unite and set their mutual hate aside in order to survive."

These 5 underrated action movies will fill your days with adrenaline until Boy Kills World premiers on April 26, 2024.