Is Insidious: The Red Door based on a true story? Explained

Insidious: The Red Door hit the screens on July 7, 2023, with satisfying reviews from viewers on various social media platforms. The movie, which is the fifth and possibly the last film in the Insidious franchise, is also the directorial debut of actor Patrick Wilson. As for the story, the audience has been with the Lambert family through various spooky experiences for more than a decade.

The movie, though a fifth in the series, takes up the story after Insidious: Chapter 2, the second movie of the franchise, while the third and fourth parts are considered prequels for Insidious: The Red Door. As with many other horror stories, fans are curious to know how much and which part of the movie is based on real incidents.

In Insidious: The Red Door, both Dalton and his father, Josh Lambert, find it difficult to remember a period of their lives. While Dalton is told by his family that he is in a coma, his new friend Chris urges him to explore the forgotten part. Where the plot revolves around this revelation, the makers do not claim any connection with a true story.

Is there a real-life inspiration behind Insidious: The Red Door?

A question that has been troubling viewers since the first Insidious movie ran successfully on screens in 2010 was whether or not the stories were based on true events. The same speculation came up for the fifth movie, Insidious: The Red Door. However, the makers of the movie have made it clear that the plot is not based on a true story and is fiction.

Leigh Whannell, a co-writer with Scott Teems, has been the writer for the previous Insidious plots. The writer excels in the horror genre and is famous for dishing out the Saw franchise as well. In 2011, Whannell, along with James Wan director for the first movie of the franchise, had revealed in interviews that they drew inspiration from real-life stories.

However, they specifically pointed out that the storylines of the movies were not true events. As such, they were influenced by real people sharing paranormal experiences with them. Additionally, for this closing movie of the franchise, director Wilson and writer Whannell have not hinted at any true story or event.

Are there other inspirations for Insidious: The Red Door?

While no true supernatural experiences have inspired any part of this movie, actor-director Patrick Wilson has confessed to being influenced by Tom Hanks’ Bachelor Party and Danny DeVito’s Twins. He included a character’s name from the Tom Hanks movie and a sentence from DeVito’s movie. He also mentioned DeVito in the credits.

Aditionally, he was enthused by the Dream Warriors song by Dokken played at the end of A Nightmare On Elm Street: Dream Warriors, which he wanted to sing. However, he didn’t want to use the same song, leading Wilson to sing Stay by Shakespears Sisters.

Final thoughts

While the story of Insidious: The Red Door may not include actual incidents, the movie still offers enough spine-chilling moments and emotional turns. Moreover, the movie answers some of the questions left open in the previous stories such as Dalton’s relationship with Josh and Josh’s view of his father, Ben.

The concluding plot also moves from Josh trying to save Dalton’s astral body stuck in “The Further” behind the Red Door while Dalton’s physical body is possessed by a red-faced demon. In trying to help his son escape, Josh uses his body to block the Red Door.

The sacrifice is rewarded when Josh’s long-dead father Ben’s astral projections bring a lantern to light the way for his son’s journey to the physical world. This helps Josh understand his father better while embracing his special abilities. Dalton, on the other hand, paints his father as a hero. The father-son relationship in Insidious: The Red Door is a great way to end the franchise.

