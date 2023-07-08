The ending of Insidious: The Red Door, explained

Insidious: The Red Door is a supernatural horror film that is regarded as the scariest movie released this summer. The film serves as the fifth installment in the popular Insidious franchise and is a sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2. Directed by Patrick Wilson, the film is produced by Blumhouse Productions and James Wan.

The film is set nine years after Josh Lambert was possessed, showing that he is now divorced and has a strained relationship with his son, Dalton. The film revolves around Dalton and Josh's journey into 'The Further' and sees the family battling with the Lipstick Face Demon.

Insidious: The Red Door provides a satisfying conclusion to the story of the Lamberts

Insidious: The Red Door is set nine years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, in which Josh Lambert was possessed and attempted to kill his own wife and kids. In the film, both Josh and his son Dalton have memories of their experiences in the supernatural realm called 'The Further' repressed. Josh is now divorced from his wife Renai and has a strained relationship with his son Dalton.

With Dalton leaving for college, the fog in Josh's brain intensifies. He begins being haunted by ghosts, sending him on a journey to learn about what happened to his father. In art class, Dalton is encouraged by his teacher to explore his subconscious mind, which leads him to draw the Red Door used to enter 'The Further.'

Dalton painting in Insidious: The Red Door (Image via Sony Pictures)

Dalton then tries to astral project once again, during which his roommate Chris gets attacked by the Lipstick Face Demon. He then receives a phone call from his brother Foster, about a dream he had of their father trying to kill them. This makes Dalton's memories return and he finishes his painting. He then realizes that Josh attacked the family in the past while he was possessed by the Bride in the Black.

Dalton then stops his father from killing his younger self and ends up being transported back to the lair of The Lipstick Face Demon. He is then trapped in the demon's lair with chains as the entity possesses his body and attempts to kill Chris. The demon is stopped by Josh, who finds and frees Dalton in time. The two of them are then chased through 'The Further' by the demon.

The Red Door connecting to The Further in Insidious: The Red Door (Image via Sony Pictures)

They manage to escape through the Red Door, however, the demon tries breaking down the door. Josh tells Dalton to go as he stays behind and keeps the door shut. After returning to his body, Dalton paints all over his Red Door in black paint, causing the door in 'The Further' to turn black as well, sealing the demon and its entry to the real world permanently.

This leaves Josh wandering the dark and empty void where he meets his father's spirit. The spirit sets down a lantern for him before disappearing, which helps him find his way back to the world of the living. Josh then reconciles with his family and has dinner with them. Following this, he unknowingly meets Elise's spirit, who tells him that he has a bright future ahead of him.

The Lipstick Face Demon in Insidious: The Red Door (Image via Sony Pictures)

Josh then drives to Dalton's college and reconciles with him. To commemorate the moment, Dalton presents his father with a painting of him rescuing a young Dalton from 'The Further' dimension. The post-credit scene in the film then shows the lights flickering above the now-sealed Red Door.

Overall, Insidious: The Red Door gives a satisfying conclusion to the horror saga of the Lamberts and sees them finally be free of the demon which has been haunting them for several years.

