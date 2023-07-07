Insidious: The Red Door - Does Patrick Wilson's new movie have a post-credits scene?

Supernatural horror film Insidious: The Red Door has been released worldwide, and fans of the franchise are showering it with love. It is the fifth film in the franchise after Insidious, Insidious: Chapter 2, Insidious: Chapter 3, and Insidious: The Last Key. Since the dawn of the 21st century, the inclusion of post-credit scenes in movies has become a trend, and the latest film jumped on the bandwagon.

Insidious: The Red Door stars Ty Simpkins as Dalton Lambert, Patrick Wilson as Josh Lambert, Rose Byrne as Renai Lambert, Andrew Astor as Foster Lambert, and Lin Shaye as Elise Rainier. Hiam Abbass, Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Jarquez McClendon appear as well.

Insidious: The Red Door does have a detailed post-credit scene

This is not the first time the franchise has put a post-credit scene in the film. The first film, released in 2010, had one. It saw the old female demon putting off a candle.

Since the new movie has just been released, the exact occurrence in the post-credit scene will not be revealed. However, it is safe to say that the future of the franchise is going to be exciting. A sixth Insidious film starring Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani is already in the works. Directed by Jeremy Slate, the film is titled Thread: An Insidious Tale.

It will not be a direct sequel to Insidious: The Red Door, but it has an exciting plot involving time travel and a rescue mission. According to Deadline, the plot of Thread: An Insidious Tale reads,

"The story here is that of a husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe."

Jeremy Slater is best known for writing films like The Lazarus Effect, Fantastic Four, Pet, Death Note, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, etc. His work in TV is more popular as he was the brains behind shows like The Exorcist, The Umbrella Academy, and Moon Knight.

Insidious: The Red Door synopsis

Directed by Patrick Wilson and written by Scott Teems, the official synopsis of the film, according to Sony Pictures Releasing, reads,

"Set ten years after the ending events of the second film, Josh Lambert heads east to drop his son Dalton off at an idyllic, ivy-league university. However, Dalton’s college dream becomes a nightmare when the repressed demons of his past suddenly return to haunt them both."

It further states,

"To end the haunting and to put the demons to rest once and for all, Josh and Dalton must return once again to the Further in order to stop the Lambert nightmare for good."

The film was Patrick Wilson's directorial debut. In a recent interview with Collider, he was asked why he chose to make an Insidious film over a Conjuring one, to which he replied,

"I think with this movie it was a great fit and an incredible opportunity because nobody makes these movies better than Blumhouse, and I've done several movies with these guys and I knew I'd be taken care of. I also knew that the movie would be seen, which, lest we forget, is sort of rule number one for me when making a movie"

The producers of Insidious: The Red Door are Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell.

