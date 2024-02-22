Boy Kills World first trailer depicts a film that knows its premise is done-to-death

Bill Skarsgard will soon appear on the big screen as a deaf-mute boy with a taste for revenge in Sam Raimi-produced action extravaganza Boy Kills World. The stylish film, with a simple and tried-and-tested premise, premieres on April 26, 2024. On Thursday, February 22, the production house dropped the first trailer, giving a glimpse at the chaotic world fans can expect.

The blood-soaked trailer gives a glimpse at a simple premise that follows a boy in his quest for revenge after his family is killed. It also gives a glimpse at the meta-humor and treatment that director Moritz Mohr adapted for the film. Boy Kills World seems to embody a familiar premise and seems painfully aware of the same, making it an interesting experience.

Boy Kills World trailer: Meta humor, meta treatment, and an acutely self-aware film

The first trailer for Boy Kills World is enough to excite any action film fan. Not only does the film build on a done-to-death premise, but it also seems completely aware of what it is doing. From mentions of a 3-step plan to the depiction of a nationally televised killing contest, the Bill Skarsgard film already knows itself and does not try to mask it.

Instead, the film seems to focus on its predictable aspects to make it more appealing to fans, delivering a unique take on the same premise that has been the bread and butter for action films for decades.

Moreover, the trailer also depicts instances of meta-humor spread throughout the film. This could all combine to provide an excellent action film that does not try to mask its less appealing aspects.

More about Boy Kills World

Moritz Mohr's directorial debut originally premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival to favorable reviews. The Bill Skarsgard starrer follows a screenplay by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith and a story by Mohr and Remmers.

The film also stars Jessica Rothe, Yayan Ruhian, Isaiah Mustafa, Andrew Koji, Famke Janssen, Brett Gelman, Sharlto Copley, and Michelle Dockery.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"When his family is killed, a deaf-mute named Boy escapes to the jungle, where he is trained by a mysterious mentor to enact vengeance on the murderers."

Moreover, the film's crew includes veterans like Sam Raimi and Roy Lee among the producers.

So far, the film has received generally positive reviews from critics at the Toronto Film Festival, with an average score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Boy Kills World will premiere theatrically on April 26, 2024. It will be distributed by Lionsgate.

