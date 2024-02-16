Bill Skarsgård net worth: Fortune explored as 'It' star is fined $4,000 over drug possession in Sweden

Bill Skarsgård was recently ordered by the court to pay $3,825 after his arrest in Stockholm in October 2023. The 33-year-old, whose net worth is $5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth, portrayed the role of Pennywise in It and It Chapter Two, alongside other films and TV shows.

Bill was caught with marijuana inside the Arlanda Airport and immediately arrested. He pleaded guilty to the same, but no additional orders have been issued, such as a prison term or probation, as per the Daily Mail.

Further details on the legal issue are yet to be revealed by the authorities. Meanwhile, his representatives are unavailable to comment on the matter.

Bill Skarsgård has accumulated a lot of wealth from his acting career

Bill Skarsgård has been featured in multiple projects throughout his career. He made his debut in 2000, and his performances have always received positive feedback. Furthermore, his flawless work has been his source of income, and his net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

Bill was born into a family full of actors, including his father, Stellan Skarsgård. Bill was different compared to his brothers since he had doubts about his acting abilities during his teenage days. He addressed the same in an interview with People magazine in 2016, and he realized his passion when he was a high school student. He said:

"The association with my brothers and my father is already so big, I didn't want them to have anything to do with what I did. I needed them to feel that I am completely responsible for what I do."

At the beginning of his career, Bill Skarsgård played minor roles in a few films. He soon managed to grab a role as Roman Godfrey in the Netflix horror series, Hemlock Grove. He then appeared in three more shows, including Castle Rock, Soulmates, and Clark.

He has a long list of films under his credit, such as Atomic Blonde, where he shared the screen with Charlize Theron. In 2017, he was seen as Pennywise in It, which was adapted from a novel by Stephen King. He again played the role in the sequel, titled It Chapter Two. He additionally portrayed Marquis Vincent de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Bill Skarsgård's audition tape for Pennywise the Dancing Clown

It was one of the most profitable films of 2017, and Bill's audition was featured on a videotape. The tape featured the first shot of the film, where he bit Georgie's arm and pulled him inside the drain.

He also appeared in an interview with Movie Pilot the same year the film was released. He said at the time that the kids from the film did not see him when a scene was being prepared. He added:

"Their parents have brought them in, these little extras right? And then I come out as Pennywise, and these kids – young, normal kids – I saw the reaction that they had. Some of them were really intrigued, but some couldn't look at me, and some were shaking."

Bill Skarsgård claimed that a few of the kids were also scared and began crying at one point. He stated that the situation was so intense that he had to question his choice.

