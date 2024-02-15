Why was Ruth Purcell Healy arrested? Irish woman's son Matthew Purcell-Healy found dead in the back of car

A woman named Ruth Purcell Healy has been arrested after being accused of her son Matthew's murder. The Mirror reported that Matthew's body was recovered on February 9, 2024, from a car located in Rathmoylan, Dunmore East.

Ruth Purcell Healy was taken to the Waterford District Court on February 13 and then transported to the Limerick prison.

According to RTE, Ruth would remain in custody until next Tuesday and her legal advisor Kenneth Cunningham revealed that she won't get bail considering that murder charges have been imposed on her.

Matthew's cause of death remains unknown and an investigation is in progress to find more details about the same. Matthew was six years old at the time of death.

Ruth Purcell Healy was charged with murdering her son

Ruth Purcell Healy was arrested last week and the charges were confirmed by Detective Sergeant David Shoer. According to The Irish Sun, Ruth was also given a chance to respond to the accusations against her but she replied by saying:

"No thank you."

As mentioned earlier, Matthew's dead body was found inside a car and the authorities immediately arrived at the spot. Matthew was then taken to the hospital after medics failed to revive him via CPR.

While she has been remanded into custody, Judge Kevin Staunton has additionally ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Ruth Purcell Healy. The judge has also ordered that Ruth would be given any kind of medical help that she needs.

The Sun states that Matthew was a student of Faithlegg National School and was a resident of Ballygunner. A death notice was also issued after Matthew's demise which reads, in part:

"Sadly missed by his heartbroken Dad James, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends. Fly with the angels. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made to Make a Wish Foundation."

Matthew Healy's father speaks a few words for his son

Matthew's funeral was held on February 14, 2024, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Healy's family members attended the funeral and his father James paid tribute by saying that his son left an impact on the lives of many people, as per Irish Independent. He added:

"He was a popular little boy at school and much loved by family and friends. His tragic passing has had a devastating impact on all who knew and loved him."

James mentioned that Matthew was supposed to become a "decent and capable man" in the future and continued:

"We will remember him for who he was and the joy he brought into our lives. We will continue to celebrate his life into the future."

James revealed that he played a lot of games with Matthew when they were at home during the weekend and his son also loved music. Furthermore, he thanked the emergency services for their help at the time of need.

