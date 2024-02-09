8 most anticipated movies of 2024

2024 promises to be a very thrilling year for cinema lovers. With many movies anticipated to release this year, the excitement can barely be kept under wraps.

As the industry recovers from SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, numerous big releases are set for this year to dazzle the audience once again. Apart from that, there is an array of films across all genres to suit the mood and needs of every audience member. Nail-biting horror films like Stopmotion, the next movie in the cult favorite animated film series, Kung Fu Panda 4, or the action-packed Monkey Man, this year is looking to be one of the most successful years for cinema in a while.

If that sounds good, let's check out 8 films of 2024 that vow to make a big splash upon its release.

Despicable Me 4, Nosferatu, and many more to thrill you in 2024

1) Drive-Away Dolls

Director Ethan Coen's solo directorial debut, Drive-Away Dolls has been garnering quite the excitement for a while now. Starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswananthan, Pedro Pascal, and many more, this film assures a whimsical ride for its audience. The synopsis of the film reads,

"A road trip taken by two friends in search of a fresh start goes askew when they meet a group of inept criminals."

Drive-Away Dolls will be released on February 23, 2024.

2) Civil War

Amongst other great A24 films, Civil War will be released this year. Directed by Alex Garland, the film boasts a stellar cast including Kirsten Dunst and Nick Offerman. Set in a dystopic world, the official synopsis of the film reads,

"An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor's edge."

Civil War is set to release on April 12, 2024.

3) The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Bringing elements of style and panache, Guy Ritchie, the mind behind films like Snatch and The Gentlemen, is back with another film starring Henry Cavill. This action spy comedy, inspired by true events, is based on a secret military committee formed by Winston Churchill to battle the Nazis.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on April 19, 2024.

4) Back to Black

This one is for Amy Winehouse fans. Back to Black traces the story of the stardom of one of the most well-known jazz singers turned pop stars, Amy Winehouse. Marisa Abela stars as the singer, while Sam Taylor-Johnson directs this biopic.

Back to Black is set to release on May 17, 2024, in the United States.

5) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

After a successful run of the sci-fi feature Mad Max: Fury Road, director George Miller is back with a thrilling prequel to the saga. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the hard-boiled Imperator Furiosa. With great anticipation brewing, the film tells the tale of Furiosa's kidnapping before she teams up with Mad Max.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be in theatres on May 24, 2024.

6) Despicable Me 4

Gru is back, and this time with a new member of the family, Gru Jr. Through this much-anticipated sequel, Despicable Me 4, the beloved film series returns to the screens two years after its last installment, the spinoff Minions: The Rise of Gru. Still voiced by the iconic Steve Carell, the cast also includes Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Sofia Vergara.

Despicable Me 4 is set to hit the screens on July 3, 2024.

7) Joker: Folie à Deux

A sequel to the wildly successful 2019 film, Joker, this film packs quite a punch. Director Todd Philips returns to helm this thrilling story following Joker's further descent into madness. The film features Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024.

8) Nosferatu

Robert Eggers, a well-known name in the horror genre with films like The Lighthouse and The Witch, returns to the screens with Nosferatu. The film stars Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård, and Lily Rose-Depp, among other notable names. Although not much is known about the film, as a remake of the 1922 classic, it follows the legendary tale of a vampire, Nosferatu, obsessed with a young woman.

Nosferatu is set to hit the screens on December 25, 2024.

With such great titles lining up to grace the screens, it is going to be quite a ride-through. So grab a bucket of popcorn and get ready to watch these films at your nearest screens.

