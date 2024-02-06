6 anticipated sequels releasing in 2024

With a number of anticipated standalones and sequels releasing in 2024, cinephiles have a lot to look forward to this year. In terms of quality movies, 2023 really came through with big-hitters like Barbie and Oppenheimer, and moviegoers will be hoping that this year will follow on the same track. From war films to superhero movies, 2024's lineup is definitely looking promising in terms of variety and imaginative plots.

However, one particular category that has generated the most interest is sequels releasing in 2024. Generally, sequels follow successful movies that already have a considerable fanbase. And it is expected that sequels to popular movies will be as entertaining as their predecessors, if not more, which tends to draw fans to the theaters.

2024 may as well be named the year of the sequels, as several titles are lined up to release throughout the year. However, there are some particular sequels releasing in 2024 that are creating more buzz than others because they feature fan-favorite characters and actors.

Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2, and four other sequels releasing in 2024 that are expected to win big at the box office

1) Kung Fu Panda 4: March 8, 2024

One of the sequels releasing in 2024 that will cater to families is Kung Fu Panda 4. A sequel to Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), this title will mark the return of the witty and forever-hungry Dragon Warrior, Po, voiced by Jack Black.

The story will focus on Po's hunt for a succesor as he sets his sights on becoming a Spiritual Leader. But, like always, his path will be laden with challenges, one of which will be in the form of a new powerful enemy named "The Chameleon".

This sequel, directed by Mike Mitchell, will introduce many new characters voiced by notable actors like Awkwafina, Viola Davis, and Ke Huy Quan. All the Kung Fu Panda movies to date have retained the elements that first endeared viewers to the franchise, such as witty dialogue, meaningful messages, and action-packed scenarios, and this upcoming title appears to be no different.

2) Despicable Me 4: July 3, 2024

Out of all the sequels releasing in 2024, this one will especially appeal to fans of the Minions. It has been directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage, marking the latter's feature directorial debut. Serving as the sequel to Despicable Me 3 (2017), it will follow Gru's family, comprising his wife, Lucy, the girls, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, along with a new addition, Gru Jr.

The family is forced to go on the run when an escaped criminal, Maxime Le Mal, vows vengeance on Gru. The lead cast, including Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan, reprise their roles, along with the addition of new voice actors.

Fans will enjoy seeing the new family unit play to their strengths, with the help of their favorite minions, to defeat Maxime, voiced by Will Ferrell.

3) Deadpool 3: July 26, 2024

Starring Ryan Reynolds, this sequel doesn't have an official title yet and has come to be known as Deadpool 3. Without a doubt, this title, directed by Shawn Levy, is one of the most anticipated sequels releasing in 2024. This is hardly surprising, as the character has amassed a sizeable fanbase for his unhindered sarcasm and unapologetic charm.

Another big reason behind the buzz is the inclusion of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the narrative. Although not much is known about the exact plot, fans are likely in for a treat as both actors have great chemistry in real life that is sure to translate on the screen as well.

4) Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: September 6, 2024

This Tim Burton movie ranks high on the list of awaited sequels releasing in 2024 (Image via IMDb)

The reason why this is one of the most anticipated sequels releasing in 2024 is because the Beetlejuice movie came out decades ago, in 1988. Directed by the well-known Tim Burton, this upcoming movie will see Michael Keaton reprise the role of Betelgeuse.

Fans will also be delighted to see Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara play Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz once more. New faces like Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe will be joining the cast. Given Burton's experience with the previous movie, he is sure to find ways to maintain the dark yet humorous theme while infusing new elements to keep it fresh and entertaining.

5) Joker: Folie à Deux- October 4, 2024

The combined star power of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga makes this one of most buzzworthy sequels releasing in 2024 (Image via IMDb)

When it comes to anticipated sequels releasing in 2024, it's not possible to skip this Joaquin Phoenix starrer. His portrayal, which won him an Oscar, was praised highly by critics and moviegoers alike. And so, fans are looking forward to seeing him play the character once again.

The plot details of this title, directed by Todd Phillips, haven't been disclosed yet; however, it has been revealed that Lady Gaga will be donning the role of Harley Quinn this time around. Given how the audience is used to Margot Robbie playing the infamous character on screen, it will be interesting to see how the 37-year-old musician and actor makes it her own.

6) Gladiator 2: November 22, 2024

One of the most exciting sequels releasing in 2024, Gladiator 2 started filming back in June 2023 (Image via IMDb)

With Ridley Scott at the helm, it is not surprising that this is one of the most-awaited sequels releasing in 2024. Paul Mescal plays the lead character, Lucius Verus. He will be joined by Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and more. Fans of the first movie will also see two familiar faces, Connie Nielsen, and Derek Jacobi, who will be reprising their roles from Gladiator (2000).

There aren't a lot of details about the plot yet, but given Scott's expertise in grandiose, larger-than-life storytelling, fans can be assured that it will be a gripping historical drama that will keep them on their toes.

There are several notable sequels releasing in 2024. However, these titles in particular are likely to fill the most seats when they release due to their unwavering popularity.