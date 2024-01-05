What is Jack Black's net worth in 2024? Details explored as actor joins Jason Momoa in Minecraft adaptation

Hollywood actor Jack Black has joined the cast of the upcoming feature, Minecraft, being developed under the banner of Warner Bros., as per Deadline. Besides Black joining the team for the upcoming video game-to-film adaptation, the feature will also star Jason Momoa in the lead, along with actors Daniella Brooks and Emma Myers.

Jack Black has come a long way in Hollywood, from High Fidelity (2000) to now joining the much-anticipated Minecraft film. All of this has contributed to his $50 million net worth.

Jack Black has a net worth of $50 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Jack Black in 2024 is $50 million. Black has bagged this through his successful career in Hollywood, which includes his role in the entertainment industry as an actor, voice actor, comedian, writer, screenwriter, musician, and film producer. Besides his prosperous career in the film industry, he also owns a YouTube channel called Jablinski Games.

Born on August 28, 1969, Tmas Jacob "Jack" Black, aka Jack Black, made his acting debut by appearing in a television commercial for the video game, Pitfall, in 1982. Following that, he starred in small roles in television series.

Jack Black rose to fame in the film industry by starring in the romantic comedy-drama High Fidelity (2000), which grossed $47 million on a budget of $30 million. His next film, School of Rock (2003), collected over $130 million on a budget of $35 million. The 2003 film turned out to be a huge success at the box office.

In 2017, Jack Black became part of the Jumanji film series, with the first part grossing over $900 million and the second part grossing over $800 million. His latest film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), collected over $1 billion at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

Following his appearance in the commercially successful adaptation of Nintendo’s video game, Black will now appear in Microsoft’s Minecraft. The upcoming film marks another anticipated video game-to-film adaptation landing in Black’s pocket.

Minecraft also has Jason Momoa in the lead. Besides Black and Momoa, the film also stars Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen in prominent roles. Given the talented stars joining the ensemble cast of the film, the anticipation for the video game-to-feature adaptation is higher than ever before.

Developed by Mojang Studios, Minecraft is a popular sandbox game that has bagged the title of the bestselling video game of all time. According to reports, 300 million copies of the video game have been sold, with nearly 140 million monthly active players in 2023.

The commercially successful video game is now being developed into a movie, bankrolled by the production company Vertigo. Mojang/Microsoft, Legendary, and Momoa’s production house, On the Roam, will also finance the film. The production team will be led by Momoa, Roy Lee, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jon Berg, Torfi Frans Olafsson, and many more.

Jared Hess, who is known for comedy films such as Napoleon Dynamite (2004), Nacho Libre (2006), and Gentlemen Broncos (2009), will direct the Minecraft film. This is not the first time Hess has worked with Black. The filmmaker had earlier teamed up with the actor for the sports comedy film Nacho Libre in 2006.

In addition to Minecraft, Black will also appear in a film adaptation of the popular video game Borderlands, which is currently being developed under the banner of Lionsgate. Black will also reprise the role of Dragon Master Po in the upcoming animated film Kung Fu Panda 4, which will release on March 8.