What happened to Pedro Pascal? 'The Last of Us' actor attends the Golden Globes 2024 with an arm sling

Pedro Pascal was seen wearing a sling on an injured arm as he walked this year's Golden Globes red carpet. When questioned about the cause of his injury by the media, he only replied, "I fell," without giving any further details about his injury. He even said, "Be careful. Exactly, it can happen to anybody," suggesting the unserious nature of his injury.

Narcos fame Pedro Pascal was in attendance at the award show as he was nominated in the category of Best Actor in Drama TV Series for his performance in The Last of Us, which was also nominated for Best Drama TV Series. Pedro garnered popularity not only because of his impeccable acting but also for his fashion sense, his outfits are always awaited in the fashion community, another reason why his sling got traction.

Pedro Pascal's style statement with his injured arm at the 2024 Golden Globes

Pedro Pascal didn't let his injury faint his spirits to attend the award show as he matched his sling to his Bottega Venetta outfit. He wore a black long-sleeve turtleneck shirt with white strands protruding out of it, paired with black pants and black suspenders.

His sling perfectly matched the shade of his outfit, and with its matt-finished look, it passed off as an accessory. He also had the classic Pedro glasses going with the ensemble.

Not only did he match his sling to his outfit, but he also went the extra mile by painting his nails to spell "Ouch." He put the letters on the fingers of the hand that was hung, gaining direct camera attention.

Fans were quick to notice that the fashion guru has been changing his arm slings to match his outfits. They even pulled out his past images with different colored slings and posted them on X.

Pedro Pascal on The Last of Us which got nominated at the Golden Globes 2024

Pedro Pascal already had a list of exemplary performances, from Narcos and Game of Thrones to Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Triple Frontier. His dedication to his art reflects on screen as he blends his identity with the character.

The Last of Us garnered significant attention even prior to its release, owing to its loyal gaming fanbase. The makers of The Last of Us made a wise decision when it came to choosing Pedro as their main actor because not only did he take the show to new heights, but he also bagged himself the Best Actor nomination. The actress Bella Ramsey from the show was also nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama TV Series category.

In the Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actor Roundtable, Pedro admitted to being scared to do justice to the character in The Last of Us, which has also been renewed for season 2. He said,

"It’s that funny thing of compartmentalizing your feelings about stuff and dealing with the amount of pressure on you. I have this psychological game where I’m like, ‘It’s no big deal, nobody cares, nobody gives a s—t.’ But this time around, I was scared. I was so scared.”

It is said that sometimes being scared is necessary to give optimum justice to the task at hand. The anecdote aptly matches Pedro's instance and teaches his fans lots of perseverance coupled with a sense of ease. His name on the list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2024 is a moment of pride for the fans of the game, the show, and him.