Despicable Me 4 Trailer: Gru is back with a surprise addition to his family 

Despicable Me 4 has been eagerly awaited by the fans of the franchise and a trailer for the film has been finally released by Illumination. The fourth film of the massively popular franchise comes after the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru which was released back in 2022.

The film will follow the events after Despicable Me 3 where we saw Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) and his wife Lucy (voiced by Kristen Wiig) go on a quest to look for Gru's long-lost brother. The third film in the series rose to become the highest-grossing animated film ever crossing the $1 billion mark.

The official logline for Despicable Me 4 reads:

"Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Osca nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad."

The latest trailer has fans excited about Gru and his return to action along with his family (and of course the minions)!

Despicable Me 4 Trailer: Gru has a baby boy to take care of as he faces a new set of villains

The third installment of the film trilogy saw Gru, who was just fired from the Anti-Villain League, retire to a quiet life and set out on a quest to find his long-lost brother. This is where the events of the upcoming movie pick up.

The newly released trailer for Despicable Me 4 has a surprise in the early stages itself as viewers are introduced to Gru Jr., Gru, and Lucy's baby boy. The newest addition to the family is a welcome challenge for Gru who is already raising three adopted daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan).

The trailer starts with the popular Guns n Roses song Sweet Child O' Mine playing in the backdrop of a scene featuring the lovable minions (voiced by Pierre Coffin). A glimpse into Gru's family life is given when he returns home to his wife, three daughters, and the newest addition to their family, a baby boy.

However, soon after, things take a turn for the worse when Gru's new adversary, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), breaks out of jail and plans to get revenge on him, causing Gru to flee. Another addition to the list of villains is Le Mal's femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (voiced by the talented Sofia Vergara).

With the aid of minions, Gru, and his family pull off a bold theft as they set out on their new journey. To keep the family safe and save the globe from the new bad guy on the block, they have to put up a united front.

The addition of Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara to the already star-studded cast featuring Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Miranda Cosgrove helps Despicable Me 4 garner a lot of anticipation from fans. The film also features Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, and Chris Renaud in undisclosed roles.

Directed by Chris Renaud and distributed by Universal Pictures, Despicable Me 4 is scheduled to be released across theaters on July 3, 2024.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.