What is Sofia Vergara's net worth in 2024? Griselda Star's fortune explored 

Sofia Vergara is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She became a household name for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the popular ABC sitcom Modern Family.

The Colombian actress has donned numerous roles throughout her film and television career and is currently engaged as a judge on the reality television series America's Got Talent.

Sofia Vergara, known for her comic role as Gloria on Modern Family, is set to change her presence on television screens as she dons the role of narcotics trafficker Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda.

Vergara has had a long career in Hollywood and has amassed quite a net worth over the years. Currently separated from her husband Joe Manganiello (known for his role in True Blood), there are rumors that the pair is heading for a divorce.

However, finances will be the least of Sofia Vergara's worries as she has an estimated net worth of around $180 million as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Sofia Vergara's net worth is around $180 million

Sofia Vergara was one of the highest-paid actresses in the world while she was a part of the sitcom Modern Family. The sitcom, which ran for 11 seasons, added a major amount to her net worth, which currently stands at $180 million.

Prior to the fourth season of the show, she and her co-stars—more especially, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet—got significant pay increases; however, their contract negotiations were difficult and even involved lawsuits.

Eventually, though, Deadline revealed that ABC had agreed to pay them between $170,000 and $180,000 per episode, which was a significant increase over the $65,000 per episode they were earning during season 3. It is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth that Vergara has earned roughly $10 million per season for the 11 seasons she worked on Modern Family.

Veragra has also appeared in several films and television series like Chef (2014), The Emoji Movie (2017), and The Knights of Prosperity among others.

She has also been a judge on the reality television series America's Got Talent since 2015 and reportedly earns $10 million per season (according to Forbes).

Sofia Vergara is not just relying on her acting career to add to her net worth. She is a very business savvy person and has made some serious financial moves which has added majorly to her net worth.

With two clothing lines (one for Kmart, the other for Walmart), jewelry, shoes, lingerie, Foster Grant eyeglasses, furniture, fragrances, and more, Vergara has established herself as a legitimate brand.

She also has endorsements for Diet Pepsi, State Farm, Comcast, McDonald's, Bally Total Fitness, Ninja Coffee, Quaker Oats, Cerveza Aguila beer, Head & Shoulders shampoo, and CoverGirl cosmetics.

Vergara doesn't just put her name on something, according to Forbes; she also strikes wise business deals for each company, receiving a portion of the profits in addition to a fixed royalty fee after a certain threshold of sales is met. She reportedly made seven figures for her Kmart line alone because of this agreement.

Forbes made the following statement:

"Her line of jeans at Walmart has sold enough jeans to be four times taller than the Eiffel Tower."

Vergara is one of the wealthiest actresses in Hollywood and she has deservedly earned so through her acting and business ventures.

Catch Sofia Vergara in an all-new avatar as she stars in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda set to premiere on January 25, 2024.