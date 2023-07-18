"Hottest couple gone just like that": Fans left distraught over Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce report

Colombia-American actress Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, leaving netizens distraught. On July 17, media outlet Page Six published a report citing an official statement released by the 51-year-old star and Manganiello and asked for privacy at this time.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source close to Vergara told People Magazine that the duo have been separated for a while and are navigating through their lives now.

“Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Vergara is currently in Italy celebrating her 51st birthday with a group of friends, but Joe Manganiello and her wedding ring were nowhere to be seen.

The news of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing left several fans shocked and in disbelief, and said:

Twitter reacts to Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce

After the news of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's heading for divorce went viral, Twitterati was left in disbelief. Several users called the news "heartbreaking" and "tragic" and were sad that the two separated. Others shared funny GIFs and memes to express their shock at the story.

amina 🤍 @its_aminaa_ “sofia vergara and joe manganiello have separated after seven years of marriage”

am. @itsamshow “sofia vergara and joe manganiello have separate after 7 years of marriage”



Sofia Vergara and Manganiello were last spotted together in June in Hoboken, New Jersey after the former visited her now-former partner Manganiello on the set of Nonnas.

While speaking to People Magazine, a source close to the couple said their passion died out with the passing of time.

“They definitely love and respect each other but once that initial passion dies down and other areas get in the way, then little differences get bigger."

Another source said that the little differences between them led to their divorce.

“They had differences in how their lives should go forward and it caused stress."

The former duo first crossed each other's path in 2014 at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner and were introduced to one another by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, when she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb.

Before Joe, she was married to Joe Gonzalez from 1991 to 1993. They share a son named Manolo together.