"This isn't true until she says so": Fans react as Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorce claim sparks meme frenzy online

The internet is currently abuzz with reports of singer Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's rumored divorce. The news concerning their separation recently started making the rounds online when Ariana Grande was spotted at the Wimbledon finals, where the singer was seen without her engagement ring.

In addition, several news outlets also said that a source close to the couple revealed that Ariana and Dalton are going through an alleged rough patch.

However, internet users refused to believe these claims and shared hilarious memes about the alleged claim of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's separation. A Twitter user, @sixthirtyjulii, reacted to the news by noting that the rumors aren't true until the singer herself confirms the same.

Moreover, Ariana and Dalton have not made any official statement about the alleged report of their divorce. It is also worth noting that recently, in May 2023, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary. At that time, the singer also shared an Instagram story, which featured a picture from their wedding, with the caption:

"2 with a heart (3.5 together) i love him so"

Social media users share hilarious reactions about the alleged claim of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce

After internet users came across the rumored news about the divorce of Save Your Tears' singer's divorce from Dalton, they started tweeting that the idea is funny but they still want to know if Ariana is aware of her divorce. Moreover, several social media users shared memes and said that they are waiting for Ariana's divorce album now.

JA @sleezyjamie the ariana grande divorce album will be a masterpiece

bad guy chun li @callmechunli__ oh ariana grande getting a divorce ?? this new album about to eat 🤭

d @donevanee Ariana Grande se separo and that’s her divorce soundtrack



David Grimmett @TheDGrimmett Jonathan Bailey when he gets blamed for Ariana Grande divorce





ksenia @paraselenewomen WAIT ACTUAL ARIANA GRANDE DIVORCE?? I THOUGHT Y'ALL WERE KIDDING?

Né Né @donne_west25 these Ariana Grande divorce claims better be fake

Ariana and Dalton's relationship timeline explored

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly began dating in 2020. The latter is a real estate agent and a luxury home realtor based in Los Angeles. Describing how the two met, the source told US Weekly at that time:

"Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help. When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him"

In May 2020, Ariana confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez when she appeared alongside him in the music video for Stuck with U. The video was a charity collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Later, in December 2020, Ariana announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez on Instagram. She shared a series of photos of herself and Dalton along with the caption, "forever n then some."

In May 2021, the couple tied the knot at Ariana's home. Their wedding was a private ceremony.