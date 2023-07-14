“Literal couple goals”: Sooyoung and boyfriend Jung Kyung-ho spotted on a date in London

Girls' Generation’s member Sooyoung and her boyfriend, Jung Kyung-ho, the Hospital Playlist actor, were recently spotted on a date that left many ecstatic. On July 13, 2023, pictures of the couple looking at a restaurant menu in London’s Soho and walking side by side went viral on Twitter. Since the couple has never treated fans to a picture of them together, the duo’s date-spotting always ends up going viral.

Back in January 2014, Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho officially confirmed that they were in a relationship since 2013. The duo has completed being in relationship for nearly a decade, and fans can never get enough of their bond. Considered as one of the top celebrity couples in the Korean entertainment industry, it is hard for fans not to gush over the duo’s appearances together at public spaces.

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho make fans go crazy as they are spotted on a date

Idol-actor Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho have been in a public relationship since the last nine years. However, they have hardly shown off their bond online, except a few moments in variety shows where they talk about each other. Curiosity to see both of them together is always at an all-time high in the K-drama and K-pop fandom, and the chance was offered to them again recently.

hotsootuff 💃🏻 @sy_soshiland I just know that they have so many photos together that only the closest people around them have seen 🥹 But we’re still so lucky to always get a glimpse of their private relationship 🫶🏼 Sooyoung and Kyungho being a couple for 10 yearsI just know that they have so many photos together that only the closest people around them have seen 🥹 But we’re still so lucky to always get a glimpse of their private relationship 🫶🏼

Jung Kyung-ho flew to London from the Incheon Airport on June 8. While it isn’t known when Sooyoung joined him in the UK, the couple was spotted outside a restaurant on July 13. The restaurant was in the most popular and busiest parts of London, called Soho. The pictures were originally posted on a Chinese social media site, showing the duo carefully looking at a menu.

Another picture that went viral was of the celebrity couple walking side-by-side on the streets of London. This photo was possibly of some other day, as the duo’s outfits were different from the ones in the restaurant pictures. Some fans also mentioned that they were wearing “couple shoes” and fawned over this additional detail.

From calling them “my parents” to their spotting being a “chef’s kiss,” fans only had ecstatic and positive reactions to seeing Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho together.

𓆩 judith 𓆪 @jvdithology kyungho and sooyoung together at london i giggle n kick my feet while looking at these

sy💗 @sy_luvvvv sooyoung and kyungho being spotted roaming in london in peace is just chefs kiss🤌🏻

lee🥂 @junwanstar kyungho carrying sooyoung’s bag?my heart🫂🥺 idc if people will say its bare minimum

Recent updates on Jung Kyung-ho and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung

Jung Kyung-ho achieved international acclaim with the popular 2020 series Hospital Playlist. His most recent drama venture was a romcom titled Crash Course in Romance alongside veteran actress Jeon Do-yeon, which again catapulted him to fame and earned him several award nominations. The show and the lead actors continued to top most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for multiple weeks, thanks to the romcom’s popularity.

On the other hand, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung will be seen in the upcoming comedy drama Not Others. The idol will portray the 29-year-old daughter Jin-hee of single mother Eun-mi, played by Jeon Hye-jin. Jin-hee and Eun-mi always butt heads, which is also because of their very different professions - Eun-mi is a cheerful therapist who got pregnant in high school while Jin-hee is a police station patrol team leader.

Not Others is set for premiere on July 17 on Genie TV.