"My dream relationship": Fans go gaga as Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young attended Bruno Mars concert

Bruno Mars held a concert in Seoul on June 17 and 18, 2023, where the beloved celebrity couple, Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young were spotted. As the couple attended the event, videos and photos surfaced on the internet where Jung Kyung-ho was seen clicking pictures of his long-time girlfriend. Since Choi Soo-young is one of Bruno Mars' devoted fans, she was incredibly excited and Jung Kyung-ho was by her side throughout the concert.

When fans saw the pictures and videos of the event, the took to social media to express their excitement about the couple. While fans loved Bruno Mars' concert, it was seeing the celebrity couple together that fans went gaga over. As they saw Jung Kyung-ho supporting his girlfriend, one fan took to Twitter to write:

K-drama fans can't get enough of Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young's relationship

As the celebrity couple attended the concert in their casual outfits, giggling and interacting with other celebrities, fans could not take their eyes off them. Some commented the duo looked so free and didn't care about public opinion.

Fans were also elated to see how the actor was supportive and thoughtful of Choi Soo-young who was enjoying Bruno Mars concert to the fullest. She also uploaded the concert pictures on her Instagram and a video of the American singer on her story.

While listening to Bruno Mars, Choi Soo-young showcased a number of reactions that were caught on camera by her boyfriend. K-drama fans were happy to see Jung Kyung-ho support her and participate in her happiness. They called the couple their "favorite couple," and even discussed Choi Soo-young's appearance and reactions at the Bruno Mars concert.

Choi Soo-young also took to her Instagram where she updated fans of her concert picture with the caption:

"Oppa im literally VERSACE on the Floor……"

The aforementioned caption Choi Soo-young wrote for Bruno Mars and also showcased a purple heart for him in one of her posts on Instagram.

It is widely acknowledged that the couple has been in a relationship for more than a decade, as their dating news was publicly disclosed by Dispatch in 2014. Fans love their bond and consider them an "ideal celebrity couple."

The other celebrities including BTS' RM and Kim Tae-hyung along with Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, G-DRAGON, Lee Soo-hyuk, and BLACKPINK's Jennie also attended the concert.

For those unaware, Bruno Mars is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez. He has gained recognition for his dynamic live shows, nostalgic flair, and versatility in exploring various genres such as pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, disco, and rock.

More about Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young

Jung Kyung-ho has extensive filmography. He has garnered fame among K-drama enthusiasts for his involvement in diverse projects that offer a realistic and healing portrayal of life. Some notable examples include Life on Mars, Hospital Playlist (both seasons), Prison Playbook, and more. He has also made appearances in films like Men of Plastic and Déjà vu.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-young's talents extend beyond acting as she is also a member of the K-pop girl group Girl's Generation. In addition to being an idol and an RJ, she has served as an MC for numerous award shows. Showcasing her versatility, she has taken on roles in various dramas such as So I Married an Anti-Fan, Run On, If You Wish Upon Me, Fanletter, Please, and others.

Jung Kyung-ho recently starred in the hit Netflix series Crash Course in Romance while Choi Soo-young is confirmed for the upcoming drama Strangers.

