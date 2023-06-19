“Now its happening”: Red Velvet’s Wendy’s fans cheer for her as she confirms appearing in the musical Rebecca

On June 19, 2023, Red Velvet’s Wendy confirmed her appearance in the musical Rebecca. It is her first-ever musical, and the fact that the Like Water singer is joining the cast of the musical for its 10th anniversary makes it all the more special for the artist and her fans.

Besides being part of Red Velvet, Wendy has had good but limited acting appearances so far. She made a brief cameo in the 2016 K-drama, Descendants of the Sun, starring Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, and has lent her voice to the animated film Trolls World Tour as Wani and Queen Poppy. However, this is the first time she is personally involved in the musical, and the news was enthusiastically accepted by fans.

wenseul daily @seuldywrites Yeri: you will do good in musical



Wendy: really? please call me



And now it's happening 🥺

Red Velvet’s Wendy will star as “I” in the musical Rebecca

A tweet from Red Velvet’s official Twitter account confirmed that the Like Water singer would be joining the cast of the upcoming musical Rebecca for the musical’s 10th anniversary. It is based on the 1938 novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier.

The story centres around the rich and elite Maxim DeWinter, his new wife, credited as "I" ("Ich" in the German version), and the crafty housekeeper Mrs. Danver who manipulates the new wife into believing that she doesn’t deserve to be the headmistress of the house and is no match for the mysterious Rebecca.

Red Velvet's Wendy will be playing the role of “I,” the narrator of the famed musical that revolves around the story of a widower (a man who has lost his wife), his second wife, and the mystery behind the death of his first wife, Rebecca.

The Rebecca musical will be held at Blue Square Shinhan Card Hall from August 19, 2023, to November 19, 2023. As soon as the news was made public, fans expressed their excitement to see Red Velvet’s Wendy in her first-ever acting role. ReVeluvs (Red Velvet's fandom name) have been feeling ecstatic since the news and have taken to social media platforms to react to it.

✨ @shonloist

ALSO @RVsmtown LETS GO MUSICAL ACTRESS WENDY 🩵

-🫠 @wentaengoo @RVsmtown congratulations my musical actress!! i'm so proud of you wendy 💙

A couple of years ago, Red Velvet’s Wendy was asked in an interview if she would love to do a musical. To this, the Zimbalim singer replied that she would love to do a musical someday and that it is a dream of her. Previously, she was cast in the musical Hello Dolly, which was held in her former boarding high school called Shattuck St Mary’s School in Faribault, Minnesota, more than a decade ago. In a sense, Rebecca marks the singer’s return to the musical stage.

There are four women cast for the role of “I,” which means Red Velvet’s Wendy will not be on stage for every show. To give Wendy’s shows a boost, ReVeluvs are planning on checking the casting schedule and securing tickets to the Red Velvet singer’s show. Fans believe that high attendance for her shows will also be very helpful for more musical projects in the future.

Mix🃏 @_todayiswendy There are 4 women cast for I which means Wendy will NOT be on stage every show and every night.



If you have plans to attend, be sure to check the casting schedule and secure tickets to Wendy's show.



High attendance for her shows will also be very helpful for any future gigs.

Red Velvet’s Wendy hosted the group’s maknae on Young Street today

Wendy is a singer-songwriter and part of SM’s popular girl group Red Velvet. The multi-hypheneted member is also part of the agency's supergroup SM The Beat, has been a panellist on two Korean shows in the past, is part of Saturday Night Live Korea, and is currently hosting the radio program Wendy’s Young Street.

Red Velvet’s Wendy is now planning to quit her place as a DJ of Young Street on July 2, two years after first taking over the position in July of 2021. Now that she has only a few days left as a DJ, she has been making the most of it and invited the group’s maknae, Yeri, to the show’s broadcast on June 19.

Yeri had come to promote her new K-drama B*tch and Rich along with co-star Lee Eun-saem. She was the first member to guest on the show and will be the last in most probability. In terms of group activities, Red Velvet wrapped the European leg of the tour in early June. More information on their future activities will be disclosed further.

