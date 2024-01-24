Has Deadpool 3 wrapped up filming? Ryan Reynolds gives encouraging update

Deadpool 3 is currently one of the most anticipated Marvel movies, or rather, one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Starring Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and bringing back Hugh Jackman for another round as Wolverine, this movie may be the answer to all of the MCU's problems in recent years.

The film, which faced shooting delays because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, went back to its schedule months ago. Earlier today, January 24, Ryan Reynolds, who also produces the film, revealed in an Instagram post that the film has officially wrapped filming. This comes as great news to the fans of the franchise, with the affirmation that the film will come to theaters in time.

After going through multiple date changes, including one that moved the film's release window to an earlier date, Deadpool 3 is now all set to release on July 26, 2024.

What did Ryan Reynolds say about Deadpool 3 wrapping production?

Ryan Reynolds, who is renowned for his humor, took a rather emotional take on this particular announcement, especially because it took a lot of effort for the film to complete shooting amidst various strikes and an industry that was still recovering from COVID-19.

Ultimately, the film wrapped up on January 24, 2024, leaving the rest to post-production work, which should conclude soon now.

Ryan Reynolds wrote,

"The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect. I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th…"

This closes one of the bigger worries for Marvel fans, who have waited a long time to see a great MCU movie. This Deadpool will also integrate the fourth-wall-breaking mercenary into the MCU.

More about Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is slated to be the third installment in the Deadpool franchise as well as the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will mark a historic shift in the story of the character who has functioned independently till this point. The film is being directed by Shawn Levy from a script by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, as well as Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds, and Levy.

Like other films in the series, Reynolds has improvised some parts of the script while shooting, leading to some issues with the WGA during the strike as the film continued to shoot.

Interestingly, this film will also feature Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) from the X-Men franchise, a role that the veteran actor retired from in 2017.

Moreover, Deadpool 3 is also supposed to be a part of the fifth phase of the MCU, which started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Other prominent cast members for the upcoming film include Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner, among many others.

Deadpool 3 will premiere in theaters across the United States on July 26, 2024.

