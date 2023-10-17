Deadpool 3: All major villains to appear in the film

Deadpool 3 is the next release on May 3, 2024, in the United States as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This latest edition is projected to feature a group of baddies in the forefront battling it out with Deadpool in yet another action-packed, dark comedy.

The slated villains each have their own characteristic combination of skills and motivations and are bound to set up interesting interactions with Deadpool, developing a plotline that is connected to the MCU's overarching narrative arc. The villains are Daken, Evil Deadpool, Mister Sinister, Stryfe, and Lady Death. Ellen Whitby, T-Ray, Bullseye, and a new Emma Corrin yet-to-be-unveiled villain are other speculated cameos.

The assumptions are that these adversaries, who all have their own axes to grind or objectives to accomplish, are likely to not only oppose Deadpool but may also open the vistas for the introduction of other narrative threads in the MCU.

Unmasking supervillains in Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3

1) Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova

Emma Corrin has been cast as Cassandra Nova, the evil twin of Professor X in De­adpool 3. Cassandra Nova is renowned for her powerful psychic abilities and intense animosity toward mutants. This role marks an exciting new venture­ for Corrin, who enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to portray a villainous character.

Initially surrounded by speculation about a different role, Corrin's official confirmation as Cassandra Nova adds a compelling antagonist to the narrative of Deadpool. Cassandra Nova’s hatred for mutants, specifically the X-Men, is an interesting storyline for Deadpool 3. This brings a tough antagonist for Deadpool to fight and a more complex development within the X-Men lore of the MCU.

2) Matthew Macfadyen in an undisclosed role

Matthew Macfadyen has a major yet undisclosed role to play in Deadpool 3, with the strong speculations being that he is portraying a character known as Paradox, an agent serving under the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Ryan Reynolds has also made comments that he would share quite an amount of screen time with Macfadyen, which led to such speculations of a major character in the plot.

This prompts a whirlwind of speculation, particularly in light of the fact that both Deadpool and Wolverine have crossed timelines before, and it also suggests that a very complex inter-dimension narrative is lurking in the background with the pair.

3) Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios

Jennifer Garner will also reprise her character Elektra Natchios in Deadpool 3 as she returns after playing the same role as Elektra in 2005 as well as the 2003 film, Daredevil alongside her then-to-be husband Ben Affleck. The news comes as a huge surprise and appears to be a cog of the greater narrative machinery as the new installment goes into the Multiverse Saga.

This reprisal will re­unite Garner, Ryan Reynolds, and dire­ctor Shawn Levy. They previously collaborate­d on 2022’s The Adam Project. Garner's re­turn as Elektra is anticipated to bring a nostalgic and exciting e­lement to Deadpool 3. Her previous portrayals of the character were well-rece­ived, and her complex assassin pe­rsona will likely add an interesting dynamic to the storyline.

Known for her martial arts prowess and sai-wie­lding skills, Garner's Elektra may have significant inte­ractions with Reynolds' Deadpool and possibly Hugh Jackman's Wolverine­, who is also set to return in this installment.

4) Ian McKellen as Magneto

There have also been rumors that Magneto, likely played by Ian McKellen, could feature in Deadpool 3, with these speculations partly informed by Patrick Stewart’s hints about the possibility of McKellen’s Magneto making appearances in the MCU.

During an interview with ET Online, Patrick Stewart spoke about his role in the X-men film series and also mentioned Ian McKellen, he mentioned that the Magneto actor expressed his happiness after hearing Stewart's cameo in Doctor Strange 2. He further hinted at his character, Professor X and Magneto to get more screen time together and mentioned:

"Actually, it went very well. He did say something like [‘Hey, I would’ve done this!’], yes that’s true,” Stewart said. He then hinted that there might be more Professor X and Magneto in the MCU. “But we’re not done, Sir Ian and myself. We’re… we got plans."

Some potential Rumors are that there is a variant of Magneto from Earth-838 who is looking for revenge on Deadpool and other mutants. The buzz also dovetails with the MCU’s developing multiverse storyline, which could help Magneto slink his way into this new narrative, especially with talk of eventually revisiting Fox's X-Men.

5) Typhoid Mary

Typhoid Mary is a complex character from Marvel comics, and rumors are holding that she might be among the villains in Deadpool 3. Being one of the adversaries that Deadpool has clashed with makes Typhoid Mary a potential antagonist. Their story, when published in the comic books, starts when Deadpool is paid to terminate a patient in a mental asylum that later turns out to be blacked out by Mary Walker.

Deadpool is embroiled in a complicated relationship with Mary who has multi-personalities among them violent Typhoid Mary. The actor's choice to portray Typhoid Mary in Deadpool 3 is still unconfirmed, causing ongoing discussions and fan speculation within the narrative.

Deadpool 3 is slated for its theatrical release on May 3, 2023.