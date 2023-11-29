Deadpool 3 ending and post-credit allegedly leaks ahead of time

Since the movie's announcement, there have been a ton of crazy speculations and leaks about Deadpool 3, making it the talk of the year. And with it appearing to be the only MCU featurette to hit theaters in 2024, the anticipation for Merc with a Mouth's third standalone film is only growing. Under Shawn Levy's direction, Ryan and Hugh (and their respective characters) will make their MCU debut in this film.

Anything pertaining to Deadpool 3 will inevitably make headlines at this point due to the frenzied nature of both the rumors and the actual events surrounding the film, which Sportskeeda has already reported on.

But a new story from YouTuber ComicBookCast2 puts the R-rated movie back in the spotlight, claiming that the conclusion of the film has been leaked. At this point, we can't confirm or deny these rumors so readers beware of possible spoilers ahead.

Deadpool 3 brings the merc with a mouth to the MCU

Deadpool 3 is the third film in the series and the first to appear in the MCU chronology. Wolverine's existence in the movie is already well-known due to Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' statements and teases.

Reynolds even went on to hint that Miss Minutes and the TVA will also appear in the movie. According to the most recent details, which were obtained by YouTuber ComicBookCast2, Deadpool 3's conclusion has been leaked and will introduce Deadpool into the main MCU chronology with the help of the TVA.

The YouTuber claims that the most contentious topic surrounding the upcoming film is how Deadpool—as previously revealed by other leakers—will enter the MCU by the end of Deadpool 3. He then goes on to say the ending has been leaked.

According to the aforementioned source, the Fox X-men Universe—which has served as the Merc with a Mouth's home in movies up until this point—will perish at the conclusion of Deadpool 3. Furthermore, destroying this universe is purportedly a part of the Time Variance Authority's (TVA) effort to prune dead earth's Earth.

The TVA isn't all bad though as they guarantee that Deadpool and his ragtag group will be granted permission to reside on any other planet throughout the Multiverse provided they help to complete this objective.

The Fox X-Men Universe disintegrates in the movie's eventual climax. The TVA then realizes it isn't possible to throw Deadpool back into the crumbling world. Rather, they fulfill their half of the agreement and allow him and his friends to pick a universe to live in from all of the universes in the Multiverse.

Then, as Deadpool apparently selects Earth 616, the merc with a mouth's trademark comedy pays homage to Marvel lore. As the main continuity of Marvel Comics, this specific universe is significant and he knows this.

It is anticipated that the decision is somewhat of a joke, riffing on the notion that Deadpool, being the self-aware figure that he is, understands where the money is—a reference to the MCU's commercial success.

Furthermore, according to rumors, Deadpool will find himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Deadpool 3, bewildered and trying to catch up on all that has transpired.

To give it a more intimate feel, the leaks from the YouTuber also imply that Deadpool is going back to live in New York. Blind- Al, Deadpool's roommate, who is still in the dark about Deadpool's identity, is still going to live with him, giving the character a strange yet comfortable background in this alternate reality.

These leaks hint at Deadpool's possible run-ins with well-known Marvel characters as well as the comedic chaos he could bring to the MCU's superhero-heavy universe. Additionally, the film is meant to set the stage for Deadpool's upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe adventure.

The disclosed cast of Deadpool 3 features Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the titular character, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as the reserved cab driver Dopinder, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, and more. The current release date for Deadpool 3 is May 3, 2024.