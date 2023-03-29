Marvel: Why is the TVA after Deadpool? Explained

Deadpool 3 is arguably the most anticipated movie of Marvel’s Phase 5, and that’s simply because of the Logan and Wade combo. The movie is expected to be highly integrated with the MCU as it is also reported to involve the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which Owen Wilson’s Mobius from Loki will lead.

But “How will the TVA be involved?” and “Why are they after Wade Wilson?” are some important questions that Deadpool 3 needs to answer. Apparently, the answer is rumored to be related to Cable’s time travel device, as part 3 has direct ties to the ending of Fox’s Deadpool 2.

The TVA’s rumored role in Deadpool 3

The TVA’s involvement in the upcoming Deadpool outing was confirmed when Ryan Reynolds replied to the Miss Minutes Twitter handle. And recently, industry insider Jeff Sneider stated that the movie would feature a massive battle involving Mobius, Miss Minutes, the other TVA soldiers, and the Merc with a Mouth.

Marvel Updates @marvel_updat3s

#MarvelStudios In #Deadpool3 Deadpool will use Cable's time travel machine to save Wolverine before his death in 2029 and they end up lost in the Multiverse being pursued by Mobius In #Deadpool3 Deadpool will use Cable's time travel machine to save Wolverine before his death in 2029 and they end up lost in the Multiverse being pursued by Mobius#MarvelStudios https://t.co/wGObLTsfya

However, other rumors tweeted by the Marvel Updates Twitter account suggest that the TVA will be after the regenerating antihero because he will save Wolverine from his demise in Logan. We need to take these rumors with a grain of salt because Hugh Jackman and Reynolds confirmed that the ending of Logan will not be touched.

Instead, the upcoming threequel would involve a Wolverine variant who is likely to be in his prime. So, the TVA could be after Wade for pulling in this Logan variant. It’s also possible that they simply want to stop Wade Wilson because of what he did with Cable’s Time Travel device. By going back and forth in time, he created multiple new timelines that must be pruned.

Why Deadpool 2’s connection creates a plot hole

Logan and Wade Wilson (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The reason why TVA hunts down Wade Wilson is yet to be known. But upon thinking deeper, one would agree that the next outing involving Wade shouldn’t be connected with the previous one. That’s because the MCU and Fox’s X-Men universe follow different rules of time travel.

As Smart Hulk explained in Endgame, “changing the past doesn’t change the future” it just creates a new timeline within the MCU’s multiverse. But both X-Men: Days of Future Past and Deadpool 2 showcased different time travel rules where changing the past alters the same timeline and doesn’t create a new one.

Cable’s daughter’s Teddy Bear (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The evidence for this came when Wade Wilson convinced Russell to refrain from killing the headmaster. By listening to Wade, Russell never became the murderous Firefist, nor did he kill Cable’s family in the future. This was symbolized by the changing color of the teddy bear that Cable was carrying as it went from burnt to unburnt.

This change in the toy’s color would not have been possible according to the MCU’s pre-established rules of time travel. Hence, any connection between the plot of the previous Wade Wilson movies and the larger X-Men universe would create a giant plot hole.

Instead, Wade Wilson’s next movie should involve variants for both him and Logan, similar to how Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness used a variant for Professor X and WandaVision used one for Quicksilver.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes