Deadpool 3 cast news: Internet discusses what role should Succession star Matthew Macfayden play in Marvel movie

With a lot of speculation surrounding the anticipated Deadpool 3, which is already set to feature Hugh Jackman as Wolverine once again after his retirement, sources have now confirmed that Matthew Macfadyen will also reportedly be a part of the main cast. Macfadyen is currently trending because of his role in Succession, which is now in its final season.

While the creators are yet to confirm what role Matthew Macfadyen will play in the upcoming superhero film, fans have a certain idea. Most Marvel fans think that Macfadyen should be cast as Mr. Sinister, the master of manipulation and control in the X-Men comic universe.

Many came forward after the announcement to talk about how Macfadyen would fit the role perfectly. If the character does arrive in Deadpool 3, it will also be a strong addition to the story of the mercenary led by Ryan Reynolds.

Could Matthew Macfadyen be Mr Sinister in Deadpool 3

This demand could be a direct result of Macfadyen's Tom in Succession, who turned out to be the decisive piece of the puzzle in the third season of Succession. His impact was far and wide in the premiere episode of the final season as well.

How are fans reacting to Matthew Macfadyen's casting in Deadpool 3?

Mr. Sinister is one of the key villains of X-Men to have never made an appearance before. It seems that fans could sense Matthew Macfadyen could play the role of this infamous character with great panache. The first reaction to his addition was met with positive glances and the demand to make him Mr. Sinister.

Matthew MacFadyen is in Deadpool 3 and I know it won't happen but make that man Mister Sinister.

We don't know much about Phase 6 but here's my suggestions for that too;



Deadpool 3 is gonna establish the OG movie X-Men in the MCU. The whole movie should just be Deadpool trying to make sense of the whole multiverse concept, maybe with Mister Sinister as a villain

While this is far from how the film's plot could shape up, Mr. Sinister could be a good addition to the MCU at this point, given the studio's big plans for even bigger crossovers in the future.

Mr. Sinister was first mentioned as the employer behind the team of assassins known as the Marauders, and appeared in The Uncanny X-Men #221 in 1976 officially. He has been one of the key X-Men villains since then, often crossing paths with Deadpool.

Apart from the character suggestions, it seems fans are anyway delighted to have Matthew Macfadyen in the cast list.

Deadpool 3 features Shaun Levy in the director's chair, with Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese returning to pen the script. Kevin Feige will also join the production department.

It is slated to premiere in November 2024.

