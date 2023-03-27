Succession season 4: Who plays Cousin Greg in HBO's dark comedy series?

The first episode of Succession season 4 aired on March 26, 2023. While it was great to see the conflicted Roy family continue their story, Cousin Greg took the spotlight. While he is still as timid and curious as when he was introduced in the first season, his confidence has surged.

Greg Hirsch, referred to as Cousin Greg by the Roy family, is played by American actor Nicholas Braun in Succession. Despite not being Logan's direct descendent, Greg is respected for his hard work and positive attitude.

Greg is the grandson of Logan's brother Ewan. He first appeared in season 1, where he had a tough time navigating the rough terrain of Waystar RoyCo. He is seen working tirelessly for Logan's approval while Tom makes sure he is mentored correctly.

Greg was initially timid and anxious but has grown confident. He is now familiar with the company's operations and, as witnessed in the latest episode, isn't even afraid of the dreaded Logan Roy.

Nicholas Braun, who plays Cousin Greg, is 6-foot-7 tall

Born on May 1, 1988, Nicholas Braun made his film debut in the 2005 film Sky High as Zach. He then appeared on the Disney Channel Original Movies Minutemen and Princess Protection Program.

He was a regular on the ABC Family show 10 Things I Hate About You and even appeared on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. He played Cole Waters on the web series The LXD. He then appeared in films like Prom and Red State.

In 2018, became a member of the main cast of the HBO series Succession, playing Gregory Hirsch.

In a previous interview, the actor described his character’s growth over the show's four seasons. He said,

"He comes into this family as a puppy dog. He doesn’t really know how to be this type of person. He’s just floppy. Over the course of the three seasons, he’s soaked up a lot. The way that I’ve thought about him is, he stores a lot of things, he observes things, collects Roy behavior. He’s like, Okay, that’s how Kendall played that. That’s how Logan did that. Oh, that really hurt me—maybe I can do that to someone else later."

He further said,

"By the end of season 3, he’s been put through a lot, and he’s ready to show off the skills he’s acquired and be a little more fearless."

Nicholas Braun is 6-foot-7 inches tall. He revealed that he often lied about his height and being tall has been his biggest impediment to getting roles throughout his career. He said,

"Six-seven is the real number. I used to make it shorter because most people hear 6-foot-7 or even 6-foot-6 and I think are a little spooked by it, like I’m going to be too tall. I’m just talking about in auditions or when I’m going for a part. So I used to sort of make it low, 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5. I’m really 6-foot-7 when I stand."

Nicholas Braun received two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020 and 2022 for his role as Cousin Greg in Succession.

What is Succession about?

The HBO satirical black comedy-drama follows the Roy family and their ownership of their global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. Logan Roy is the leader of the company but his position is constantly under threat of being usurped by various rivals, including his own children.

The official synopsis of Succession reads,

"Succession tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father (Brian Cox) begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control."

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong. Executive producers of the show include Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Jesse Armstrong, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, and Will Tracy.

