When do new episodes of Succession Season 4 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release schedule explored

The highly anticipated fourth and final season of Succession is all set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Following a shocking ending to the last season, the series will continue to focus on the Roy family as Logan's children are devastated to find out that their parents have renegotiated their divorce agreement.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim and enjoys a huge fan following around the world. It stars Brian Cox in the lead role, along with many others playing significant supporting roles.

Succession season 4 release schedule on HBO explored

Succession season 4 premiere will air on HBO on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET, following which the show is expected to follow HBO's standard weekly-release format, with a new episode dropping every Sunday. The upcoming season is expected to feature a total of 10 episodes. Take a look at the new season's episode release schedule as per Newsweek:

Episode 1 - March 26, 2023

Episode 2 - April 2, 2023

Episode 3 - April 9, 2023

Episode 4 - April 16, 2023

Episode 5 - April 23, 2023

Episode 6 - April 30, 2023

Episode 7 - May 7, 2023

Episode 8 - May 14, 2023

Episode 9 - May 21, 2023

Episode 10 - May 28, 2023

The release schedule for HBO Max for season 4 is expected to be the same as above. The titles for the first three episodes are The Munsters, Rehearsal, and Connor's Wedding, respectively. Mark Mylod, Jesse Armstrong, and Becky Martin, among many others are part of the directing/writing team.

The trailer for season 4 briefly depicts the tension between Logan Roy and his children as they look to fight for power. It also showcases some funny moments that give the series its distinctive tone.

A quick look at Succession plot and cast

The story of Succession centers around the Logan family, whose patriarch, Logan Roy, owns a large media conglomerate. His children are desperately looking to climb the ladder in the company in a devastating and ugly quest to gain power.

Here's HBO's synopsis for the series' upcoming fourth season:

''The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.''

Brian Cox's stunning performance in the lead role as Logan Roy is one of the strongest points of the show. Cox perfectly captures his character's ruthlessness and flaws with astonishing ease. Viewers will be familiar with Cox from Spike Lee's 25th Hour, Manhunter, Rob Roy, and many more.

The ensemble cast also includes several other highly talented actors like Sarah Snook as Siobhan Roy, Kiera Culkin as Roman Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, among many others. Critics have praised the show's distinctly humorous and dark tone, apart from its performances, thematic depth, and characterization, among other things.

Don't miss the first episode of Succession season 4 on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

