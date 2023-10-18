Deadpool 3 release date at risk as director all but confirms delay

The much-anticipated Deadpool 3 was set to release on May 3, 2024. However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has brought Hollywood to a standstill. The strike has affected several productions, including this Marvel blockbuster. Regarding the movie’s release, director Shawn Levy has revealed that they've shot and edited half of the film. On October 16, 2023, in an interview with The Wrap, Shawn Levy said:

“We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year...”

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike began on July 14, 2023, two months after the Writers Guild of America began theirs on May 2. The strike primarily focuses on issues related to unfair pay and the working conditions of the writers.

However, after five months, the WGA ended their strike as they bagged a temporary deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The actors, however, are yet to strike an agreement as the Hollywood studios walked away from the negotiation table.

Thus, Disney, the distributing company for Deadpool 3, is among those affected.

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy says the release date is at "true risk"

A still from Deadpool 3 (Image via Marvel)

In the same interview with The Wrap, the director of Deadpool 3 expressed his concerns about the film's future. He mentioned that the team is eager to return to work. However, the strike withholds them from working.

The statement underscores the urgency and frustration felt by the cast and crew, who are caught in the crossfire of industry-wide disputes over fair compensation. Furthermore, he discussed how these happenings put the movie's release at "true risk." Levy explained:

“I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3. Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk...”

Additionally, Levy also mentioned that apart from Deadpool, the production of his renowned show Stranger Things season 5 awaits the resolution of the actor's strike. Nonetheless, he is optimistic that Reynolds' Deadpool will have a "bold, daring, and explicitly R-rated" encounter with Jackman's Wolverine, based on all the footage he's seen so far.

More information about Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios is producing Deadpool 3, and Kevin Feige, the studio's head, confirms it will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, this doesn't guarantee the entire film will occur in the MCU. The ongoing Multiverse Saga has already included characters from Sam Raimi's and Marc Webb's Spider-Man movies in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The movie might also feature a crossover from 20th Century timelines to the MCU. However, the plot details remain unknown.

The Deadpool series has changed directors multiple times. Tim Miller directed the first film, and David Leitch directed the sequel. Shawn Levy, known for Stranger Things, will direct Deadpool 3.

He has worked with Reynolds before on Free Guy and The Adam Project. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin from Bob's Burgers are joining as writers. Moreover, Ryan Reynolds is also co-writing.