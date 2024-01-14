Hugh Jackman's Broken Emmy Stars in Ryan Reynolds' Acceptance Speech

Ryan Reynolds, known for his role as Deadpool, brought an unexpected guest onto the Creative Arts Emmys stage – a broken Emmy Award originally belonging to Hugh Jackman. This incident occurred during Reynolds' acceptance speech for the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which he co-produces and stars in alongside Rob McElhenney.

The series, chronicling the journey of the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, garnered five awards, including best editing and best cinematography. Reynolds' lighthearted approach of carrying the broken award brought out the dynamic relationship between him and Jackman at that moment, generating even more anticipation for their future Deadpool 3 partnership.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's broken Emmy steal the show at Creative Arts Emmys

Expand Tweet

The Creative Arts Emmys, a ceremony recognizing technical and artistic achievements in television, became the backdrop for an unusual yet memorable moment in award acceptance history. Welcome to Wrexham, a docu-series that captures the essence of sportsmanship and community through the lens of the historic Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, stood out with its five Emmy wins.

The series, a brainchild of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has been lauded for its authentic portrayal of the club's revival and its deep-rooted connection with the town of Wrexham.

The highlight of the evening was Ryan Reynolds' acceptance speech. Adorned with his signature Deadpool mask, Reynolds took to the stage, not with the usual gleaming trophy, but with an Emmy that had clearly seen better days.

Expand Tweet

In a video, McElhenney states,

“Wow, an Emmy, what an incredible honor. There’s so many people to thank. I’ve been waiting for this moment for 16 years. So I’ve got a lot to say. I’d like to start by thanking…”

Right then, the famous Deadpool character of Ryan Reynolds interrupted McElhenney. Deadpool stated,

“Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy so he sent me on his behalf. First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth, b****es.

He further added,

I’d also like to thank the Academy for this honor and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities. I’d also like to thank FX and Disney for their support and in exchange Mr. Lively promises to not f--- up my next movie."

He continued,

“Lastly, the Oscars. You’re on notice motherf***ers…Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year. The amount of work on Hugh and Ryan’s face alone is at least worth a nod.”

The broken statuette, as it turned out, was borrowed from Hugh Jackman. This Emmy, awarded to Jackman in 2005 for his role as the host of the Tony Awards, added an unexpected twist to the usual proceedings of award acceptance, leaving the audience both surprised and amused.

Expand Tweet

The tale of the broken Emmy began when Reynolds, in need of an award for his speech, reached out to Jackman. Upon retrieval, they discovered its damaged state, a detail that Jackman himself seemed unaware of.

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share this humorous anecdote, showcasing not only the broken trophy but also the light-hearted and affable nature of his relationship with Jackman. As per Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds wrote in an Instagram story,

“In order to accept the Emmy for Welcome to Wrexham, I needed to borrow someone else’s. Of course I called [Hugh]. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t sure if he had an Emmy. Turns out he does. He gives it to me, then asks, ‘Is it supposed to look like that?”

He also wrote,

“It isn’t. It’s broken. I love this man.”

The interaction between Ryan Reynolds and Jackman at the Emmys has further fueled anticipation for their upcoming film, Deadpool 3 which is set to release on July 26, 2024. The film marks the return of Reynolds as the titular anti-hero and Jackman reprising his iconic role as Wolverine.