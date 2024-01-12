2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: List of winners

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held last week and an edited version of the same is set to be telecast on Saturday, January 13, 2024, on FXX. The awards aim to celebrate the creative and technical achievements in prime-time television. The award ceremony is a class of the Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to be aired live on Monday, January 15, 2024. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are believed to be the early indicators of who or what might win the Primetime Emmys.
The press release for the latter states that the Television Academy presented the "second of its two 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies" recently. It honored the artistic and technical achievement in TV and the awards were held at LA's Peacock Theater.
"The ceremony awarded many talented artists and craftspeople in categories including animation, documentary/nonfiction, game shows, reality and variety series." The release read.
Viewers can tune in to FXX on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to watch the ceremony, which will be available to stream on Hulu on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
Beer, Wednesday, The Last of Us and others take home the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
1) Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso, “International Break”
2) Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Blindspotting, “The History / San Quentin Blues”
3) Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
The White Lotus
4) Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF
5) Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
The Bear
6) Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
The Great, “Choose Your Weapon”
7) Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”
8) Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes
House of the Dragon, “The Heirs of the Dragon”
9) Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”
10) Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”
11) Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
The Last of Us, “Infected”
12) Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Wednesday, “Woe What a Night”
13) Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Susan”
14) Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Judith Light, Poker Face, “Time of the Monkey”
15) Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, “Crown Jewels”
16) Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
The White Lotus, “Abductions”
17) Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Boys
18) Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
19) Outstanding Stunt Performance
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 24: The Return”
20) Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Only Murders in the Building, “Sparring Partners”
21) Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”
22) Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
23) Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Last of Us
24) Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Five Days at Memorial, “Day Two”
25) Outstanding Main Title Design
The Last of Us
26) Outstanding Motion Design
27) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
Prey
28) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear, “Review”
29) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
30) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”
31) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
The Bear, “Review”
32) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide”
33) Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
34) Outstanding Music Supervision
The White Lotus, “Bull Elephants” won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
35) Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin, Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game”
36) Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
37) Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The White Lotus, “In the Sandbox”
38) Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Danny Elfman, Wednesday
39) Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
40) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Night Court, “Pilot”
41) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
The Bear, “System” won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
42) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
BEEF, “Figures of Light”
43) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Last of Us, “Endure and Survive”
44) Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes”
45) Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta, “Andre Wyeth. Alfred’s World”
46) Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Black Bird, “Hand to Mouth” won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
47) Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Storm Reid, The Last of Us, “Left Behind”
48) Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”
49) Outstanding Television Movie
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
50) Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
51) Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Succession: Controlling The Narrative
52) Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Program
A Black Lady Sketch Show won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
53) Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live
54) Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Shawn Carter, The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
55) Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
56) Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
Dancing With the Stars
57) Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Entergalactic won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
58) Outstanding Commercial
Apple – The Greatest – Accessibility won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
59) Outstanding Narrator
Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day
60) Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave
61) Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
62) Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Dancing With the Stars won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
63)Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special / Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
Saturday Night Live
64) Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming / Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
65) Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
66) Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham
67) Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
68) Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham
69) Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
70) Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
John Mulaney, Baby J
71) Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series / Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
72) Outstanding Game Show
Jeopardy! won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
73) Outstanding Host For A Game Show
Keke Palmer, Password
74) Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
We’re Here
75) Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
76) Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Welcome to Wrexham won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
77) Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
78) Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Moonage Daydream
79) Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
80) Outstanding Music Direction
Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell
81) Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
82) Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
83) Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
The 1619 Project
84) Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
The Territory
85) Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
The U.S. And The Holocaust
86) Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
87) Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Davis Guggenheim, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
88) Outstanding Animated Program
89) Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
90) Outstanding Emerging Media Program
For All Mankind Season 3 Experience
The 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were initially supposed to be held in September 2023. The award ceremony was pushed due to the writer's and actor's strike.
The WGA strikes started in May 2023 and went on for the next four months. The strikes were organized to address issues that workers believed needed to be rectified. The strikes were wrapped up in November, which is why the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were scheduled for January 2024.
Tune in on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to watch the ceremony on FXX, which will also be available to stream on Hulu on Sunday, January 14, 2024.