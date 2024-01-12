2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: List of winners

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held last week and an edited version of the same is set to be telecast on Saturday, January 13, 2024, on FXX. The awards aim to celebrate the creative and technical achievements in prime-time television. The award ceremony is a class of the Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to be aired live on Monday, January 15, 2024. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are believed to be the early indicators of who or what might win the Primetime Emmys.

The press release for the latter states that the Television Academy presented the "second of its two 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies" recently. It honored the artistic and technical achievement in TV and the awards were held at LA's Peacock Theater.

"The ceremony awarded many talented artists and craftspeople in categories including animation, documentary/nonfiction, game shows, reality and variety series." The release read.

Viewers can tune in to FXX on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to watch the ceremony, which will be available to stream on Hulu on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Beer, Wednesday, The Last of Us and others take home the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

1) Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso, “International Break”

2) Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Blindspotting, “The History / San Quentin Blues”

3) Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

The White Lotus

4) Outstanding Casting for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF

5) Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear

6) Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Great, “Choose Your Weapon”

7) Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 8: Looks Like We Made It”

8) Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes

House of the Dragon, “The Heirs of the Dragon”

9) Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”

10) Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited of Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”

11) Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

The Last of Us, “Infected”

12) Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Wednesday, “Woe What a Night”

13) Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Susan”

14) Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light, Poker Face, “Time of the Monkey”

15) Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, “Crown Jewels”

16) Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

The White Lotus, “Abductions”

17) Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Boys

18) Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry

19) Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 24: The Return”

20) Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Only Murders in the Building, “Sparring Partners”

21) Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”

22) Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

23) Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Last of Us

24) Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Five Days at Memorial, “Day Two”

25) Outstanding Main Title Design

The Last of Us

26) Outstanding Motion Design

Ms. Marvel

27) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special

Prey

28) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear, “Review”

29) Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

30) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Last of Us, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness”

31) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Bear, “Review”

32) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daisy Jones & The Six, “Track 10: Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide”

33) Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

34) Outstanding Music Supervision

The White Lotus, “Bull Elephants” won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

35) Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin, Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell / Song Title: A Beautiful Game”

36) Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

37) Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The White Lotus, “In the Sandbox”

38) Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Danny Elfman, Wednesday

39) Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Jasmine Guy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

40) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Night Court, “Pilot”

41) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear, “System” won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

42) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

BEEF, “Figures of Light”

43) Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

The Last of Us, “Endure and Survive”

44) Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes”

45) Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta, “Andre Wyeth. Alfred’s World”

46) Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Bird, “Hand to Mouth” won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

47) Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Storm Reid, The Last of Us, “Left Behind”

48) Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”

49) Outstanding Television Movie

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

50) Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

51) Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Succession: Controlling The Narrative

52) Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Program

A Black Lady Sketch Show won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

53) Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Liz Patrick, Saturday Night Live

54) Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Shawn Carter, The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

55) Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

56) Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Dancing With the Stars

57) Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Entergalactic won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

58) Outstanding Commercial

Apple – The Greatest – Accessibility won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

59) Outstanding Narrator

Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day

60) Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave

61) Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham

62) Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Dancing With the Stars won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

63)Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special / Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

Saturday Night Live

64) Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming / Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham

65) Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

66) Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Bryan Rowland, Welcome to Wrexham

67) Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

68) Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham

69) Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

The Traitors

70) Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

John Mulaney, Baby J

71) Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series / Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

72) Outstanding Game Show

Jeopardy! won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

73) Outstanding Host For A Game Show

Keke Palmer, Password

74) Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

We’re Here

75) Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

76) Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Welcome to Wrexham won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

77) Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

﻿Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

78) Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Moonage Daydream

79) Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

﻿Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

80) Outstanding Music Direction

﻿Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song: Joni Mitchell

81) Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

﻿Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

82) Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

﻿Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

83) Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

The 1619 Project

84) Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Territory

85) Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

﻿The U.S. And The Holocaust

86) Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

87) Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Davis Guggenheim, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

88) Outstanding Animated Program

The Simpsons

89) Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth won the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

90) Outstanding Emerging Media Program

﻿For All Mankind Season 3 Experience

The 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were initially supposed to be held in September 2023. The award ceremony was pushed due to the writer's and actor's strike.

The WGA strikes started in May 2023 and went on for the next four months. The strikes were organized to address issues that workers believed needed to be rectified. The strikes were wrapped up in November, which is why the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards were scheduled for January 2024.

Tune in on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to watch the ceremony on FXX, which will also be available to stream on Hulu on Sunday, January 14, 2024.