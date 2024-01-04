The Traitors Series 2 premiere recap and more details explored

In a nail-biting premiere that aired on January 3, 2024, Traitors Series 2 introduced 22 strangers arriving at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate game of backstabbing and betrayal. The players will have to create bonds only to break them and win the cash prize of £120,000. Hidden among the contestants are Traitors, who are tasked to murder a player each night without getting caught.

It is up to the Faithfuls to detect the Traitors and banish them before they claim their next victim. The lucky ones who survive till the end will get a chance to win the grand prize, but if a Traitor remains undetected, they can steal all the money.

Traitors Series 2 kick-started on January 3, 2024, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9 pm ET. Episodes 2 and 3 of the show will be available to stream on iPlayer immediately after the premiere of episode 1. The show will air every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 9 pm ET.

The Traitors Series 2 premiere recap

In the premiere episode, the cast members were introduced one by one. Some of them were already prepared to throw “everyone under the bus at the flip of a hat.” Just like the last season, the contestants were immediately asked to rank themselves on how likely they are to win. Remember when

While the two bottom players on the list were axed last year, nothing of the sort happened this time. Nobody is sent packing, and instead all players are allowed inside the castle. In a segment, host Claudia quizzed them about why they wanted the grand prize and who they thought the Traitor could be.

Claudia Winkleman chooses initial Traitors

Expand Tweet

A glimpse of the round table was then shown and Claudia tapped the shoulders of the initial traitors in the game. The first person to be picked was Paul, a 36-year-old business manager from Manchester. The next person joining the bandwagon was Ash, the 45-year-old London-based events coordinator. The final Traitor picked was the British Army engineer, Harry, 22, from Slough.

For a brief period, the initial traitors weren’t introduced to the other traitors. Amid this, also came a twist. As the traitors met, they were tasked with enlisting a fourth traitor into their ranks for the first time in the history of the show. The only relief was that no one was murdered right off the bat.

Contestant Diane already began suspecting Harry, who discovered he could mask his real identity if he pretended to be scared of the murder.

Players taken on the first mission of The Traitors Series 2

Expand Tweet

In the first mission of Traitors Series 2, groups were tasked to solve a giant puzzle amid a lake. They had to set a beacon alight within 40 minutes. Completing the task would earn them £15,000. Another twist of the season was introduced during the first missions.

This season, there will be shields up for grabs for contestants. These will protect the holder from being murdered. However, the shield won’t help the players from getting banished.

The host then asked:

“What’s more important? Your money or your life?”

Kyrza, Jaz and Harry went to grab the shields, meaning they couldn't be murdered tonight. Harry, who is one of the traitors, strategized to go for the shield to pretend he is Faithful. Claudia’s anger escalated, as with only 11 seconds to spare on the clock, the team managed to complete the puzzles.

She then reprimanded the players:

“If you can’t work as a team, how on Earth are you going to catch a Traitor?”

What to expect from The Traitors Series 2 episode 2?

Expand Tweet

Earlier, the initial traitors were given a chance to pick a fourth Traitor and based on their conversation, it seemed they would pick anyone from among Andrew, Diane, Sonja, or Miles.

Though three Traitors have been revealed and they have chosen their fourth member, the last Traitor will be revealed in the next episode. The clock and chaos have begun and resistance will slowly turn futile on the show.

Episode 1 has been released but viewers do not need to wait to watch the next two episodes of Traitors Series 2. They are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and will subsequently air on BBC One at 9 pm on Thursday and Friday, respectively.