The Traitors season 2: Meet the cast

The Traitors season 2 is poised to seize the spotlight with its star-studded ensemble of reality TV legends. It has been reported that Peacock's all-star competition will return to screens early in 2024. Production is now taking place in Scotland, United Kingdom.

This acclaimed Emmy-nominated psychological reality competition is celebrated for its mind-bending challenges that test the contestants and compel them to unveil the concealed traitor among them. This time, the stakes are higher as The Traitors season 2 unites a formidable assembly of 21 supremely skilled strategists hailing from the different ends of the vast realm of entertainment and beyond.

The recent all-star cast announcement marked a significant departure from the inaugural season, which pitted 10 reality TV stars against 10 civilians in pursuit of a life-changing $250,000 prize. Exploring the plethora of notable celebrity contestants competing in The Traitors season 2 reveals a captivating lineup sure to keep audiences hooked. The 21 celebs will be eyeing on the grand prize of $250,000.

Details about The Traitors season 2 celebrity contestants

The star-studded lineup of celebrities competing in The Traitors season 2 features a bunch of celebrity personalities hailing from uber-popular franchises like Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelor, Survivor, The Real Housewives, Love Island, The Challenge, and more. Adding an intriguing twist to the mix are two accomplished athletes, a former British politician, and an engaged couple!

Exploring the all-star cast competing in the The Traitors season 2 arena — that promises an even more intense battle of wits:

1. Kevin Kreider - Bling Empire

Kevin Kreider, 40, from Netflix's Bling Empire, made his mark as the newcomer among a group of Asian American friends throughout the three seasons. He is an actor, reality TV star, model, speaker, and CEO of Sans by Taejin Beverage Inc. and Taejin Entertainment LLC.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Kevin Kreider entered an orphanage at age 3 before being raised by a white American family. Widely known to be straightforward, it will be interesting to see him compete in The Traitors season 2.

2. Maksim (Maks) Chmerkovskiy - Dancing with the Stars

Maksim (Maks) Chmerkovskiy, 43, is a Ukrainian-American dance champion and choreographer best known for his role in Dancing with the Stars, a journey that began in season two. Across 17 DWTS seasons, he achieved 2 runner-up and 2 third-place finishes.

However, his pinnacle moment arrived in 2014, when he clinched the DWTS season 18 title alongside Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis. Maks is set to bring his A-game to The Traitors season 2 too.

3. Peter Weber - The Bachelor

Peter Christian Weber Jr., 32, is an American television personality and a professional airline pilot. He gained recognition as a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelorette, where he finished in the third position.

Subsequently, he was chosen as the lead for season 24 of The Bachelor. Beyond his television career, Weber serves as a pilot for United Airlines, showcasing his talents both on and off the screen.

4. Carsten (Bergie) Bergersen - Love Island USA

Carsten Bergersen, better known as "Bergie," made a lasting impression in Love Island USA season 5. Hailing from a small town in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, this 23-year-old now resides in Madison, South Dakota. The "true romantic" describes himself as "just a kid that makes ice cream and smiles for a living" in his role as a manager at Dairy Queen.

5. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - Love Island UK

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, born on August 21, 1994, is a British-born Turkish actress whose versatile career spans reality television, modeling, and entertainment. She gained fame after winning Love Island season 8 alongside Davide Sanclimenti.

Following their victory, the duo starred in the travel series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings and competed in Dancing on Ice season 15 in 2023. It will be interesting to see this diva compete in The Traitors season 2.

6. Dan Gheesling - Big Brother

Dan Gheesling, 40, is an American reality TV OG best known for his remarkable achievements on Big Brother. He emerged as the winner of Big Brother 10 and was the runner-up in Big Brother 14, making history as the first contestant to reach the final twice.

Gheesling entered the gaming industry in 2012 and has since developed into a professional gamer and produces videos for Twitch and YouTube. It will be exciting to see Dan put his gamer skills and strategy to use when competing in the The Traitors season 2 arena.

7. Janelle Pierzina - Big Brother

Janelle Marie Pierzina, 43, is a celebrated American reality TV personality is a bonafide Big Brother legend, featuring in multiple installments, including seasons 6, 7, 14, and 22. In 2022, she also competed in and co-won the USA Network competition series Snake in the Grass. She competed on The Amazing Race season 31 with her teammate Britney Haynes — they were the fourth team eliminated from the race.

8. Johnny (Bananas) Devenanzio - The Challenge

Johnny Bananas, 41, is a prominent television personality renowned for his extensive participation in The Challenge and his debut on The Real World in 2006. In 2018, he also hosted 1st Look.

Johnny has had a lasting impact on reality television with a record seven victories in The Challenge. He was also part of the cast of House of Villains in 2023.

9. Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello - The Challenge

Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello, aged 43, hails from New York, USA. Known for his appearances on The Challenge, he is not only a reality TV personality but also an actor and producer. Tamburello's television journey includes roles in The Most Dangerous Game (2022) and Habitual (2019).

10. Parvati Shallow - Survivor

Parvati Shallow, 41, is the winner of Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites. She also competed in Survivor: Cook Islands, placing sixth, and was a runner-up in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

Regarded as one of the most skilled contestants ever, she returned for Survivor: Winners at War in 2020. She also hosted, including Around the World for Free in 2011 and Survivor Live from 2013 to 2014.

11. Sandra Diaz-Twine - Survivor

Sandra Diaz-Twine, 49, is an ex-Survivor who achieved the remarkable feat of winning the first two seasons she participated in, Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, becoming the show's first two-time winner.

She also appeared in Survivor: Game Changers, Survivor: Island of the Idols, Survivor: Winners at War, and Australian Survivor: Blood V Water. The Survivor legend will use her game-show expertise for The Traitors season 2 competition coming 2024.

12. Peppermint - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Miss Peppermint is a prominent American actress, singer, TV personality, iconic drag queen, and LGBTQIA+ activist. Peppermint gained fame as the runner-up on season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race and her recurring role in Netflix's Survival of the Thickest. She made history as the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway, playing Pythio in the Go-Go's-inspired musical Head Over Heels.

13. Phaedra Parks - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Phaedra Creonta Parks, 48, is an American television personality, attorney, businesswoman, author, actress, and mortician. She gained recognition for appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010 to 2017.

Before her reality TV stardom, Phaedra was an attorney, heading her law firm, The Parks Group, and worked as a legal analyst on networks such as Fox News and NBC. Phaedra returned to Bravo with The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The Traitors season 2 will be her next big feature on television.

14. Shereé Whitfield - The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Shereé Whitfield, 53, gained fame as an alumna of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As a single mother of three, Shereé was handpicked to join the Atlanta cast in 2008, contributing to the show's rise to the #1 spot on Bravo TV.

She is also actively engaged in philanthropy, fitness projects, and launching her own jewelry collection - The She by Shereé Collection. It will be interesting to see Shereé battle it out to win the The Traitors season 2 title.

15. Larsa Pippen - The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa Pippen, 48, is a socialite and businesswoman. She is an OG cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami, appearing since its debut in 2011 and rejoining in 2021. Larsa is widely recognized for her association with the Kardashian-Jenner family, having made frequent appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She has also ventured into guest appearances on The Nick Cannon TV Series, The Wendy Williams Show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Tamron Hall. Her beau, Marcus Jordan, will also be competing in The Traitors season 2!

16. Tamra Judge - The Real Housewives of Orange County

Tamra Judge, 55, is recognized for her roles in Erasing Family (2020), Real Housewives of Orange County (2006), and The Traitors Season 1 (2023). With a two-year hiatus, Tamra Judge makes her return to the Real Housewives of Orange County.

After nearly a decade in the gym business, she and her husband, Eddie, closed their gym, CUT Fitness recently. Tamra has been creating some serious buzz with all the drama surrounding her this year, so it will be refreshing to see her compete in The Traitors season 2.

17. Trishelle Cannatella - Real World: Las Vegas

Trishelle Cannatella is best known for her appearances on The Real World: Las Vegas and the Real World spinoff show The Challenge. She's been a notable contestant in various reality programs like The Surreal Life, Kill Reality, and Fear Factor.

Her major accomplishment came during The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons, where she and her partner finished in second place. She also made a return on the spin-off series The Challenge: All Stars in 2021. Her journey in The Traitors season 2 will be worthwhile to watch.

18. Mercedes (MJ) Javid - Shahs of Sunset

Mercedes (MJ) Javid, 49, was in Tehran, Iran, and is a prominent figure on Bravo's Shahs of Sunset. With a career in real estate alongside co-star Reza Farahan, she's known for selling luxurious homes in the Hollywood Hills.

MJ's tumultuous life includes overcoming her parents' divorce, a felony conviction related to a fraud scheme in her bank teller days, and her journey to becoming a mother. Known to be a fine talker, it will be interesting to see if MJ's observational and conversational skills help her bag the title of The Traitors season 2.

19. Deontay Wilder - Boxer

Deontay Wilder, 37, is an American professional boxer known for holding the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020 with 10 successful defenses. As of April 2023, he ranks as the world's third-best active heavyweight by The Ring magazine, ESPN, and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.

Wilder is renowned for his exceptional punching power, boasting a knockout-to-win percentage of 97.67% and 20 first-round knockouts. He's a multiple-time winner of the Premier Boxing Champions Knockout of the Year award and the Ring magazine Knockout of the Year award. It will be interesting to watch him compete in The Traitors season 2.

20. Marcus Jordan - Basketball Player

Marcus Jordan, the second oldest child of legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, was born in the United States on December 24, 1990. He was a former collegiate basketball player.

He notably played for the UCF Knights men's basketball team and founded "Trophy Room," a sneaker boutique honoring his father's legendary career. Interestingly, his partner, Larsa Pippen is co-contestant on The Traitors season 2.

21. John Bercow - UK Parliament

John Simon Bercow, a British former politician, was the Speaker of the House of Commons from 2009 to 2019. He represented Buckingham as an MP from 1997 to 2019. Born on January 19, 1963, he hails from London, UK.

After leaving Parliament, he became a part-time professor of politics at Royal Holloway, University of London. In 2022, he faced controversy over allegations of staff mistreatment and was suspended by the Labour Party. It will be the first time that the politician will be seen on reality TV competing in The Traitors season 2.

While the last season saw Cirie Fields from Survivor triumph as the ultimate traitor, this year's fans can anticipate even more excitement with the introduction of an all-star cast twist. The show will continue to be hosted by the returning Scottish host, Alan Cumming.

The Traitors season 2 is expected to start production by January 2024 and will only air on Peacock, providing another exciting season of mystery and intrigue as anxious viewers await the official premiere date.