Love Island USA season 5: Who are the final four couples? 

Love Island USA season 5 is now nearing its end, and the show recently revealed the country's four favorite couples who will that will make their way to the finale. With its last recoupling taking place in the latest episode, this season has thrown some major twists. From a potential same-sex couple to Leo's two-timing or Kenzo's fiery reaction to Carmen in 'Hearts on Fire,' the audience has been vicariously living through the Islanders.

Episode 33 left fans with the season's biggest cliffhanger, raising the question – will Kassy pick Johnnie or Leo. The next episode, which was delayed by the channel, finally gave answers and saw the four couples cementing their place in the finals.

With America's votes as the deciding factor, the duos that came out on top include Kassy and Leo, Carmen and Kenzo, Hannah and Marco, and Taylor and Bergie. With their feelings pushed them through, the final four have had starkly different but some explosive experiences going through this journey.

Love Island USA season 5: Looking back at journies of the finalists

Love Island USA tested the authenticity of its couples by throwing challenges like Casa Amor early in the game. While several couples faced turbulence in trying to maintain the strength of their relationships, mature discussions, big commitments, and second chances sent these below-mentioned four couples to the top.

1) Kassy Castillo and Leonardo Dionicio

Expand Tweet

The Love Island USA contestants Kassy and Leo have had an experience that has been fairly hard to keep up with, considering the love square they found themselves in early on. Kassy and Leo became romantically involved right away as the show's original contestants.

While Kassy was confident Leo would remain loyal to her in Casa Amor, he built another connection with Johnnie, with whom he also returned to the villa. At the time, Kassy was partnered up with Matia. However, Leo was two-timing both women, and when he was exposed, he was left speechless. This became common ground for Johnnie and Kassy to bond over, exploring their relationship with a kiss.

However, Leo continued pursuing Kassy with determination, but she made him prove his feelings and didn't let him off the hook easy. The two came full circle when Kassy picked Leo in Love Island USA's final recoupling.

2) Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo

Expand Tweet

Carmen and Kenzo became audience favorites overnight from the moment they locked eyes with each other. The couple grew stronger with every challenge, picking each other over all else. They also showed their commitment and did not bat an eyelid at another contestants in the hopes to see if the grass is greener on the other side.

While this Love Island USA couple's relationship seemed unbreakable, the recent 'Hearts on Fire' challenge threw a wrench in their relationship. The couple had made a pact to not kiss anybody else during challenges. This one required the ladies to seduce the men and get their hearts racing, and vice versa.

Kenzo was unhappy with Carmen being intimate with the other men. However, they solved the issue with a mature conversation, and as expected, the duo picked each other in the final recoupling.

3) Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli

Expand Tweet

Love Island USA's heartthrobs Hannah and Marco have proven to be one of the steadiest couples of the season. What began as small eye contact blossomed into a relationship that all Islanders were envious of. Marco made his commitments toward Hannah clear in their one-on-one intimate conversations, where he told her she was just his type and saw a potential future with her outside of the villa.

Marco even proclaimed that he could be falling in love with Hannah fairly early on, which left both Islanders and audience gushing. Moreover, when asked if anyone had fallen in love, the Love Island USA contestants remained silent, with the exception of Marco, who said:

"I think I'm falling there. I'm close, you know."

Needless to say, Hannah and Marco picked each other for the final recoupling, which was followed by a wholesome message from Hannah's family giving Marco the seal of approval.

4) Taylor C and Carston "Bergie" Bergersen

Expand Tweet

Bergie met Taylor C for the first time in Love Island USA's Casa Amor, where they built a strong foundation. Interestingly, they carried the same feelings into the villa, and eventually, to the finals. The couple expressed their attraction towards each other and discussed their love languages.

Both contestants believe in showing affection through acts of service, which made them extremely compatible. Bergie also stated his hesitance with physical intimacy, but he was reassured by Taylor that she was all in for him.

While the Love Island USA audience didn't find the couple particularly entertaining, Bergie and Taylor ignored the background noise and pursued each other with the utmost commitment. They've since joined the other three couples to make it to the finale of season 5.

Love Island USA season 5 will air its closing episode on Peacock on August 27, 2023, at 9 pm ET.