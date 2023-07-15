Love Island USA season 5 release date, air time and plot

All ready to bask in the summer sun and dive into the sizzling world of Love Island USA as it returns for its highly anticipated season 5 in paradise. The tropical dating extravaganza is set to take fans on an exhilarating season filled with romance, drama, and SUR-prises.

Nestled in the breathtaking beauty of Fiji, season 5 of Love Island USA will transport viewers to a stunning villa, serving as the backdrop for the passionate pursuit of love. The upcoming installment features an ensemble cast of attractive singles and is all set to premiere on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Love Island USA season 5 will feature a special appearance from Vanderpump Rules

Love Island USA season 5 is set to make a splash on Peacock this summer, promising another round of flirty fun, and thrilling surprises. Fans will get to see some familiar faces as Sarah Hyland is coming back to host the show, she took over the mic previously in season 4 and is now in season 5.

Hyland has already given a sneak peek in a July 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, exclaiming,

"Oh my gosh, it’s so fun. So, they just called me up, you know, the good ole Peacock, and asked me [to host] and I said, ‘Yes, thank you so much, Peacock.’ I love reality dating shows … and we have 10 very, very, very sexy human beings on this show. I could not stop staring.”

The new season will take place on the picturesque island of Fiji. While specific details about the season's format and challenges remain under wraps, fans can rest assured that Love Island USA will deliver its signature blend of romance, drama, and unexpected twists.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Set in Fiji, season 5 of Peacock Original Love Island USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa, Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before."

The recently released trailer for Love Island USA season 5 offers a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming season. While the trailer doesn't give away much about the specific twists and turns in store for the Islanders, it perfectly captures the show's energetic and playful essence.

Set in a Love Island USA-themed office, the trailer showcases the contestants preparing for their romantic endeavors and engaging in entertaining tasks, all while clad in their swimsuits. With a narrator providing cheeky commentary throughout, the trailer sets the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable season.

Season 5 will introduce an all-new cast of hopeful singles, each seeking a genuine connection and the chance at finding lasting love. While the cast will experience rotations throughout the season, the initial lineup has been unveiled by Peacock.

Among the contestants are Destiny Davis, Anna Kurdys, Marco Donatelli, Leonardo Dionicio, Kassy Castillo, Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray, Victor Gonzalez, Jasmine Sklavanitis, and Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen.

But that's not all, as it has been announced that Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules will make a special guest appearance during the second week of season 5. Her surprise appearance is sure to shake things up for the Islanders, creating even more drama and excitement within the villa.

So tune in to catch these singletons on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET.