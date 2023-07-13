Love Island USA: Meet the season 5 Islanders

The fifth season of Love Island USA is all set to premiere, with new singles arriving on an island looking for love. In that regard, the new season of the show will be released on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, on Peacock. Furthermore, this season's hosts will be none other than Sarah Hyland and Iain Stirling.

This season's trailer has already been released, and it promises a bag of drama, heartbreak, romance, and controversy. In addition to that, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will also be appearing during the second week's episode of Love Island USA. The reason for her appearance is not yet known. The synopsis of the upcoming fifth season of Love Island USA reads,

“Set in Fiji, season 5 of Peacock Original Love Island USA will feature a new group of s*xy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.”

Here are the Love Island USA season 5 contestants

1) Marco Donatelli

Marco Donatelli is a 22-year-old chiropractic student from Youngstown, OH, who now lives in Boca Raton, FL. Aside from that, he has a big crush on Sommer Ray and played football in college. His aim is to find someone who is family-oriented, so they can have a successful future together.

2) Kassy Castillo

Kassy Castillo, 22, lives in Fort Worth, TX, and is currently studying real estate. Born and raised in Zachary, LA, she considers herself very spiritual and believes in the power of crystals. In this season of Love Island USA, she is looking for someone with whom she can have a future together, as she has previously fallen in love with men who were not her match.

3) Leonardo Dionicio

Leonardo Dionicio is 21 years old and works as a salesman for a company in West Hartford, CT. Born and raised in West Hartford, CT, he always faced competition from his siblings. As for his siblings, one of them plays soccer at Yale, while the other plays baseball at UMass-Amherst. In addition, this might help him since the competition this season is going to be quite fierce.

4) Destiny Davis

Destiny Davis (Image via Love Island USA)

Davis, who is 27 years old, is a Microbiologist and lives in Florissant, MO. She has a very close bond with her mother, who taught her how to be a powerful woman. Apparently, she would like a life partner who resembles Drake, the singer and songwriter.

5) Victor Gonzalez

Victor hails from Madrid, Spain, and is currently a student and wrestler in Atlanta, Georgia. Victor, who is 28 years old, comes from an established family background. He has won the National Wrestling Championship in Spain, one of his many achievements. He adores Emma Watson.

6) Anna Kurdys

Currently living in St. Barthelemy and Boca Raton, FL, Anna Kurdys is a 22-year-old criminal justice student. She was born and raised in Boca Raton, FL. Her father is a detective in the Boca Raton Police Department and she aspires to follow in his footsteps.

Furthermore, she loves Miles Teller, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny's songs and has a crush on them. According to her, she's "a walking red flag."

7) Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen

A 23-year-old Dairy Queen Manager, Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen was born and raised in Cottage Grove, MN, and currently resides in Madison, SD. His longest relationship lasted 10 months, according to him. Additionally, he is deeply in love with actress Zendaya. The person he is looking for on Love Island USA is someone just like him who has the same values as him.

8) Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray

Vickala "Kay Kay" Gray is a travel nurse by profession, born and raised in Palestine, Texas. She is 25 years old and describes her upbringing as that of a "city girl" and "down and dirty." As she described her last relationship, she said she fell in love with a man but later discovered he had a wife and children.

9) Keenan Anunay

Keenan Anunay (Image via Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

Keenan Anunay is a 23-year-old student currently living in Atlanta, GA. He was raised in Washington, D.C. As a high school football player, he says that football is his first love. Moreover, because of the amount of time he invests in sports, he never made any meaningful relationships. Will he be able to make a connection on Love Island USA? Fans will find out soon.

10) Jasmine Sklavanitis

Jasmine Sklavanitis is a 24-year-old trauma stepdown ICU nurse currently living in Nashville, TN. She was born and raised in Mount Morris, IL. Since she recently ended a relationship with a man, she is seeking love in this season of Love Island USA. She wants a man who knows his value, doesn't take life too seriously, and has dark hair and some body tattoos.

Peacock will broadcast Love Island USA's latest season on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

