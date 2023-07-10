Why do fans think Ariana Madix is set to appear on Love Island USA? Details explored

In recent weeks, Ariana Madix has been in the headlines, starting with her announcement on Instagram that she will participate in Dancing with the Stars season 32. Afterward, on Tik Tok, she shared a video that featured background audio from Love Island USA.

Although she didn't mention any further details, Ariana Madix captioned the video with the Love Island USA hashtag and tagged Peacock:

“Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite.”

It was then that fans began sharing their reactions, many of whom believed that Ariana would be hosting the show. While there hasn't been any confirmation from Love Island USA, if Ariana Madix becomes the host, she will replace Sarah Hyland, who currently hosts the show. Before Sarah, Arielle Vandenberg hosted the show until season 3.

With many successful seasons already released, the show is set to release its upcoming season on July 18, 2023, on Peacock. In the meantime, no details have been revealed about the show's contestants.

Fans react to Ariana Madix's Tik Tok video

According to a People magazine report, the report discussed Ariana's current relationship with Daniel Wai. According to the source report:

"Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him. They met in Mexico at a mutual friend's wedding, shortly after Scandoval broke. At first, it looked like just a light rebound fling but they have a special bond. Even though he lives in New York City, they've been able to make it work.”

The report further mentioned:

“It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy.”

In the wake of the Tik Tok video, fans have been wondering why she posted it and whether she will appear on the show, Love Island USA. Here is how fans reacted:

The Fans' Reaction to Ariana Madix's Tik Tok Video (Image via Tik Tok)

A chaotic split between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

The news of Tom and Ariana's separation first broke on March 3, as a result of Tom cheating on Ariana Madix with cast member Raquel Leviss. Tom and Raquel shared a public apology regarding the cheating scandal. The following is what Tom shared on Instagram:

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve [your] anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends, and family out of this situation. Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing. Sorry for everything.”

Following the three-part reunion of Vanderpump Rules season 10, many details emerged. Among the details were when the affair started, why Tom cheated, and why he didn't come clean in front of Ariana.

Ariana received massive support from her fans after the cheating scandal, and not only this, but she also saw a boost in her career.

On July 18, 2023, fans can watch Love Island USA season 5 on Peacock. Although Dancing with the Stars season 31 is available for streaming, season 32 has not yet been announced by ABC. While Vanderpump Rules fans can watch season 10 on Bravo.

