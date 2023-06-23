“This is garbage”: Love Island USA season 5 teaser leaves fans unimpressed

Love Island USA is getting ready to return to screens with a new season soon. Peacock recently released a teaser for the upcoming installment, which featured an office setup in hopes of hyping up fans for season 5 ahead of its premiere date, which is set for July 18, 2023.

The dating reality series will return to Fiji in the upcoming season as young, attractive singles will spend time in a beautiful villa together in hopes of finding love. Additionally, the show will continuously throw temptations in the form of new contestants time and again to test their bonds.

The teaser clip had an adverse effect on netizens, who quickly took to social media to express their displeasure.

"Gross": Fans react to Love Island USA season 5 trailer on Twitter

Love Island USA is set to return with another season on July 18. The upcoming season was filmed in Fiji, which is where season 1 of the USA installment was filmed as well. The show is a spin-off of its British version, which recently wrapped up season 10 on ITV.

Peacock @peacock



returns July 18, only on Peacock. Step into our office. Strict dress code required. #LoveIslandUSA returns July 18, only on Peacock. Step into our office. Strict dress code required. #LoveIslandUSA returns July 18, only on Peacock. https://t.co/9E13KQfNc5

With less than a month to go, Peacock released a teaser of Love Island USA season 5, however it didn’t quite land how it was intended to. Fans quickly took to social media to express their dislike for the clip and called it “gross.” One person who auditioned for the show was also among the people who slammed the trailer on Twitter.

The Real Press Covfefe @Press_Covfefe @peacock I lack the mental and emotional capacity to comprehend the type of normie this ad is targeted to. @peacock I lack the mental and emotional capacity to comprehend the type of normie this ad is targeted to.

DANTARITA @itsdantered @peacock The fact I auditioned for this… damn @peacock The fact I auditioned for this… damn

☦︎︎ @srgioXX @peacock Everyday we stay further away from God’s light @peacock Everyday we stay further away from God’s light

Are Love Island USA season 4 winners still together?

Timmy Pandolfi and Zeta Morrison took home the $100,000 prize during season 4, which wrapped up on September 1, 2022. While the two tried making it work outside the show, in January 2023, Zeta revealed during an interview with Murad Merali that the couple were no longer together.

She claimed at the time that the romance started fizzling out as soon as they left the villa and that he would often ghost her. She revealed that she and her co-stars Sydney Paight and Deb Chubb took a train back to Los Angeles and while the other cast members were texting their connections (Isaiah and Jesse Bray respectively), she and Timmy were just not talking.

The Love Island USA winner also opened up about other instances that didn’t sit right with her, including Timmy not accepting her offer to take him to the airport for a trip and her meeting with his sister, which also didn’t go so well. Timmy’s sister, Naomi, allegedly told him ahead of the show to pick a “dark-skinned” girl since America loves that.

The former cast member added that a significant other should want to lift you up all the time and see their partner be their best version, but she never got that from him.

Zeta added:

"I felt like he was like, 'You get enough of that from everyone else, so you don't need it from me.' But that's who I wanted it from."

Tune in on July 18, 2023, to watch the season premiere of Love Island USA season 5 on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes