"We have had our discussions": Love Island USA Season 4 winners Zeta and Timmy discuss elopement and more

After the show ended, winners of Love Island USA season 4, Zeta and Timmy, are now planning for the next phase of their life. The couple admitted that they might elope instead of getting hitched in a traditional ceremony.

While speaking to Page Six after winning Love Island USA, the couple spoke up about their future plans and Timmy said:

“I think that’s something that happens after you’ve been battle-tested and it’s not something that we would shy away from.”

Timmy also noted that unlike other couples, they will not get fussy about dates and will get married whenever they feel they are ready to take the plunge and added:

“We have had our discussions about how most people go about [getting married]. It’s super structured and scheduled, marking down calendar dates. I think, for us, if it were to get to that point, it would just be something like, ‘Hey, today’s the day. Let’s do it.’”

All about winners Zeta and Timmy Love Island USA Season 4 journey

Zeta joined Love Island season 4 and said that she came on the show to find herself a husband, not a boyfriend. She formed a strong connection with Timmy from day one of their coupling.

However, the arrival of siblings Bria and Chazz Bryant in the villa changed the course of their love game.

Bria had eyes on Timmy from the very beginning and Chazz too chose Timmy to couple up with his sister, which upset Zeta. Although Bria thought she was perfect for Timmy, Timmy thought otherwise. He would still meet Zeta behind Bria’s back, much to the latter's dismay.

Zeta too tried to make connection with Jeff, but he could sense that Zeta had strong feelings for Timmy and she was using him just as a rebound.

After Bria’s exit and a few hiccups, Timmy and Zeta were back together and remained loyal towards each other till the end.

Their true connection was even hailed by viewers of Love Island USA. At the end, Zeta and Timmy were declared the winners of the reality show. They defeated Isaiah Campbell and Syndey Paight for the $100,000 prize and Zeta split the money with Timmy.

Now, after securing the cash prize, the couple are discussing their next big step. Agreeing with Timmy, even Zeta said that they might elope from the conventional wedding set up and stated:

“Yeah, we’re just like that. Just like, go-to-the-courthouse vibes.”

She even admitted that letting go of a traditional wedding ceremony wouldn’t affect her since she's never been the kind of girl who had dreams of her wedding day. The English nanny said:

“I’ve never been her. I think it would be beautiful to put on a whole wedding — and that might still happen in the future, especially for family and friends. But I am the type [who loves] a love that’s so pure that when it happens, it’s just about you two. And I think we feel the same way.”

Before they take the plunge, however, the couple will be looking to explore their relationship outside the villa to see what the future holds for them.

Viewers will get to see Timmy, Zeta and the other Love Island USA couples who will come together for the reunion episode. They will all be talking about their dating journey on the show.

Love Island USA Season 4 reunion will begin streaming on Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

