What did Timmy say that made Zeta emotional? Love Island USA 2022 winners’ date made fans cry

Love Island USA 2022 announced Timmy and Zeta as Season 4 winners. The couple has been together since the beginning of the show, which is why fans have been rooting for the two to win the crown.
On Sunday, host Sarah Hyland declared them the winner who took home the $100,000 cash prize. Although the result was predictable, fans couldn’t get enough of the lovebirds. They admitted to being emotional when Timmy expressed his feelings for Zeta on their final date.
Zeta was already in tears after watching their journey on the show being played on their date. She got more emotional when Timmy asked her what she thought of their journey on the show. Zeta replied:
“Are you joking? [wiping her tears] It was the best journey I could ask for?”
Fans react to Timmy and Zeta’s romantic date on Love Island USA
Not did only Timmy’s journey question make Zeta emotional, his statement after the question touched her heart. Timmy said:
“I am here. I would stay a while.”
Zeta’s heart melted as he showed loyalty and commitment towards her. Besides her, fans were also happy with the couple’s date. They claimed that the pair’s moments on the date brought tears to their eyes.
Take a look at fans’ reaction here:
Who are Timmy and Zeta?
Zeta Morrison is a 29-year-old babysitter from Los Angeles. She is an aspiring model and actress who has appeared in many projects, including We Follow You and Crime and Justice. The social media influencer also holds two degrees in psychology and owns a jewelry line.
Timmy Pandolfi, on the other hand, is a 29-year-old personal trainer and real estate agent from LA. In an introductory clip for Love Island USA Season 4, Timmy confessed that he self-sabotages his relationships and, therefore, never ends up with the right person.
On the show, he was on the verge of self-sabotaging his relationship with Zeta when Bria entered the villa. He was seen confused between the two ladies but found his way back to Zeta. At the same time, Zeta picked Jeff but realized that she liked Timmy more.
Despite obstacles in their relationship, the two eventually returned to each other. Moreover, they have been the idol couple in the villa from the start. Fans loved the two of them together and fondly called them “Zimmy.”
In the finale episode, the two read vows to each other. Timmy said:
“Baby Z, you have broke down every barrier I had and you are heading towards my core, my center and my heart.”
While Zeta said:
“I love everything about you, from you goofiness to your caring nature to your ability to listen and communicate effectively. You are the total package.”
When will Love Island USA Season 4 reunion air?
Love Island USA Season 4 started on July 19, 2022, and aired from Tuesday through Sunday every week. The reunion will air on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock.
The official synopsis of Love Island USA Season 4 reads:
"A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize."
In the reunion episode, host Sarah Hyland will ask questions about some of the choices made by the islanders. The finale had three couples — Zeta and Timmy, Deb and Jesse, and Sydney and Isaiah. While “Zimmy” won the Season 4 title, Isaiah and Sydney were the runner-ups.
The reunion will feature most couples from Love Island USA Season 4.