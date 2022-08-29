What did Timmy say that made Zeta emotional? Love Island USA 2022 winners’ date made fans cry

Love Island USA 2022 announced Timmy and Zeta as Season 4 winners. The couple has been together since the beginning of the show, which is why fans have been rooting for the two to win the crown.

On Sunday, host Sarah Hyland declared them the winner who took home the $100,000 cash prize. Although the result was predictable, fans couldn’t get enough of the lovebirds. They admitted to being emotional when Timmy expressed his feelings for Zeta on their final date.

ellie @reddesertsap timmy and zeta’s date has me crying i love them so so much #LoveIslandUSA timmy and zeta’s date has me crying i love them so so much #LoveIslandUSA

Zeta was already in tears after watching their journey on the show being played on their date. She got more emotional when Timmy asked her what she thought of their journey on the show. Zeta replied:

“Are you joking? [wiping her tears] It was the best journey I could ask for?”

Fans react to Timmy and Zeta’s romantic date on Love Island USA

Not did only Timmy’s journey question make Zeta emotional, his statement after the question touched her heart. Timmy said:

“I am here. I would stay a while.”

Zeta’s heart melted as he showed loyalty and commitment towards her. Besides her, fans were also happy with the couple’s date. They claimed that the pair’s moments on the date brought tears to their eyes.

Take a look at fans’ reaction here:

. . . L🍂Zimmy💕 @calamityxharry

Would you stay a while?

ZETA AND TIMMY HAVE MY WHOLE HEART #LoveIslandUSA Imma stay a while.Would you stay a while?ZETA AND TIMMY HAVE MY WHOLE HEART Imma stay a while.Would you stay a while? ZETA AND TIMMY HAVE MY WHOLE HEART😭 #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/kowBJ5Zumf

Kirstyn @Kirstyn42380703 I thought it was so cute when Timmy told zeta he's gonna stay a while my heart melted #LoveIslandUSA I thought it was so cute when Timmy told zeta he's gonna stay a while my heart melted #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/ATdMeHMM4m

Melanin Poppin🌻 @iampamkayks Zeta & Timmy has the best date it was really romantic. #LoveIslandUSA Zeta & Timmy has the best date it was really romantic. #LoveIslandUSA

Cheray @FlashIrisAllenW I honestly havent felt this way about a couple since my era of PLL and TD. Like Timmy and Zeta make my heart full and melt. I hope to find a relationship like them. God Bless them #LoveIslandUSA I honestly havent felt this way about a couple since my era of PLL and TD. Like Timmy and Zeta make my heart full and melt. I hope to find a relationship like them. God Bless them #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/gtYR90e0mM

Kendall @_kendolla #LoveIslandUSA omg this zeta and timmy date is so intense we are crying #LoveIslandUSA omg this zeta and timmy date is so intense we are crying 😭😭😭

legend @daffodildreams didnt watch the finale but now i need to watch just for zeta and timmy's date #LoveIslandUSA didnt watch the finale but now i need to watch just for zeta and timmy's date #LoveIslandUSA

ronnie @ronnie2029 Me skipping right to Timmy and zetas date #LoveIslandUSA Me skipping right to Timmy and zetas date #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/K7xNf6oqNa

Who are Timmy and Zeta?

Zeta Morrison is a 29-year-old babysitter from Los Angeles. She is an aspiring model and actress who has appeared in many projects, including We Follow You and Crime and Justice. The social media influencer also holds two degrees in psychology and owns a jewelry line.

Timmy Pandolfi, on the other hand, is a 29-year-old personal trainer and real estate agent from LA. In an introductory clip for Love Island USA Season 4, Timmy confessed that he self-sabotages his relationships and, therefore, never ends up with the right person.

On the show, he was on the verge of self-sabotaging his relationship with Zeta when Bria entered the villa. He was seen confused between the two ladies but found his way back to Zeta. At the same time, Zeta picked Jeff but realized that she liked Timmy more.

Despite obstacles in their relationship, the two eventually returned to each other. Moreover, they have been the idol couple in the villa from the start. Fans loved the two of them together and fondly called them “Zimmy.”

In the finale episode, the two read vows to each other. Timmy said:

“Baby Z, you have broke down every barrier I had and you are heading towards my core, my center and my heart.”

While Zeta said:

“I love everything about you, from you goofiness to your caring nature to your ability to listen and communicate effectively. You are the total package.”

When will Love Island USA Season 4 reunion air?

Love Island USA Season 4 started on July 19, 2022, and aired from Tuesday through Sunday every week. The reunion will air on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Peacock.

The official synopsis of Love Island USA Season 4 reads:

"A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize."

In the reunion episode, host Sarah Hyland will ask questions about some of the choices made by the islanders. The finale had three couples — Zeta and Timmy, Deb and Jesse, and Sydney and Isaiah. While “Zimmy” won the Season 4 title, Isaiah and Sydney were the runner-ups.

The reunion will feature most couples from Love Island USA Season 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar